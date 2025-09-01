Back-to-School Study Reveals Top Causes of Co-Parenting Tensions

A new study has highlighted the main co-parenting challenges faced by separated parents at the start of the school year, with term-time parenting schedules and school uniform expenses emerging as the leading sources of disagreement.

The analysis, conducted by family mediation service Mediate UK, reviewed anonymised case data and enquiries from across England and Wales during the back-to-school period. Findings reveal a shift in family conflicts, as parents move away from holiday planning towards decisions around term-time responsibilities.

Results show that 41% of enquiries in August 2024 and August 2025 related to disputes over term-time contact patterns and handovers, particularly when adapting to new school schedules. Another 23% of cases involved disagreements about the cost of school uniforms, sports equipment, and electronic devices, while 15% centred on after-school clubs and wraparound childcare, including pick-up timings and associated charges.

The findings underline how new disputes can arise quickly, often shortly after summer holiday agreements are finalised, contributing to added pressure on families managing ongoing co-parenting challenges.

“By late August, many parents tell us they have only just settled summer holiday plans, and suddenly the conversation switches to new timetables, school runs, uniform costs and clubs,” said Jess Knauf, Director of Client Strategy at Mediate UK. “What we are seeing is a consistent annual pattern where families who thought they had everything sorted suddenly find themselves facing a completely new set of challenges. The emotional and financial strain of back-to-school preparations can quickly escalate minor disagreements into major conflicts.”

Knauf added: “Mediation gives families a safe space to sort out the practical detail, such as who is doing which pick-up, how to share the cost of school uniform or electronic devices, and how handovers work if a child is starting a new school. It helps children start a new school year with clear, workable arrangements. The earlier families address these issues, the less disruptive they become for everyone involved, especially the children.”

The study’s findings are particularly significant given that approximately 4 million children in Great Britain live in separated family households, according to recent Office for National Statistics data. Child Poverty Action Group (CPAG) estimates that the minimum annual cost of sending a child to state school in the UK is around £1,000 for primary and nearly £2,300 for secondary. This can cause tension between parents deciding who is responsible for covering these costs and whether they can afford additional expenses such as after school clubs and school trips.

The top 10 list of back-to-school co-parenting disputes includes*:

Term-time child arrangements and handovers (41% of cases) School pick-ups, drop-offs and travel logistics (25% of cases) School uniform, PE kit and device costs (23% of cases) After-school clubs and wraparound care times and fees (15% of cases) Homework routines and communication between homes (13% of cases) Holiday handover points for October half-term (6% of cases) Parents’ evenings and school events attendance (4% of cases) Address for school records and emergency contacts (2% of cases) Bedtimes and weekday screen-time rules (2% of cases) How new partners fit around established school routines (1% of cases)

*Enquiries or mediation sessions where an element of back-to-school issues were involved.



The research methodology involved analysis of over 350 enquiries and 113 active mediation cases handled by Mediate UK’s network of qualified mediators during August 2024 and 2025.

To support families going through these challenges, Mediate UK has published its comprehensive Back-to-School Co-Parenting Report , with practical checklists for parents preparing for the new school year.

Parents considering mediation should note that those arranging discussions about children may be eligible for the Government’s Family Mediation Voucher Scheme, which offers up to £500 towards the cost of joint mediation sessions. The scheme, which has been extended to March 2026, aims to make family mediation more accessible and reduce pressure on the Family Court system.