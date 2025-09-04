Torbay Marks Major Milestone in Creating Safer Nights Out as Shout-Up! Project Wraps Up

Torbay is celebrating its success in tackling sexual harassment in the night-time economy, as the innovative Shout-Up! programme concludes after an 18-month run in the area.

Launched in November 2023 and funded by Torbay Council through the Safer Streets initiative, the programme aimed to make local bars, pubs, and clubs safer, more inclusive, and free from sexual harassment.

Over the course of the project, more than 210 staff across 16 venues in Torquay and Paignton received specialist training, with participating venues earning official Shout-Up! certification, a respected standard recognising their commitment to safety in the night-time economy.

From well-known spots like VIVA to independent favourites like Otto, venues across Torbay embraced the initiative. Delivered locally by Devon Rape Crisis and Sexual Abuse Services, the programme has been praised by both businesses and patrons for driving positive cultural change.

Mandy Barnes of Devon Rape Crisis and Sexual Abuse Services said:

“We’ve seen a real culture shift in the venues we’ve worked with. Staff are more confident, policies are clearer, and people know where they stand when it comes to safety.

After training, 98% of participants told us they felt more confident in being able to identify sexual harassment, recognise its prevalence in the night-time economy, and understand its impact. 94% said they felt more confident knowing when they should step in.

That confidence is translating into action, after one training session, a young woman felt able to disclose to us, which led to other young women also coming forward and the perpetrator being identified and held accountable. In another case, a venue manager was able to offer a safe space and support for a group of young women who were being sexually harassed by older men; those women now visit the venue regularly.”

Councillor Hayley Tranter, Cabinet Member for Adult and Community Services, Public Health and Inequalities at Torbay Council, added:

“When we started this project, our ambition was to create safer nights out, especially for women and girls. The success of Shout-Up! shows that when businesses are given the right tools and support, they are eager to be part of the solution. We’re proud of every single venue and staff member who took part.”

To achieve certification, venues completed comprehensive bystander intervention training, introduced clear sexual harassment policies, and committed to regular reviews and visible accountability.

The East Street Pub Group — operators of VIVA, The Hyde Dendy, The Harbour Inn, and Queen Victoria — alongside JAM Leisure (Park Lane), were among the first businesses to train all staff across their Torbay venues, setting an example for others to follow. Staff reported improved confidence, better awareness, and practical tools to address harassment.

Although the funded phase of the programme has concluded, Shout-Up! leaves behind a sustainable legacy. Certified venues will retain their accreditation for two years, with many planning to continue building on the progress made.

“The end of this phase isn’t the end of the mission,” said Mandy Barnes. “It’s the start of a long-term change, and we’re proud at Devon Rape Crisis to have played a part in it.”

Shout-Up! will continue operating nationally, inviting other regions to adopt Torbay’s successful model for safer nights out.