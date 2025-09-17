Where Storms Hit Hardest: UK Garden Repair Costs by Region Revealed

The Met Office has named the storms expected to sweep across the UK this autumn, beginning with Storm Amy as soon as this weekend, followed by Bram and Chandra. New data sheds light on which parts of the country will be most affected by storm-related garden damage and the potential expense for homeowners.

Researchers from ecompositeproducts.co.uk, specialists in composite fencing, combined historical storm records, Met Office wind exposure figures, and average fence repair pricing to produce estimated repair costs for each UK region.

The UK’s Storm Damage Hotspots – Ranked by Estimated Repair Costs

| Region | Estimated Cost (£)

| Scotland | 241.32

| Northern Ireland | 213.60

| South East England | 204.70

| London | 195.16

| North West England | 195.29

| North East England | 193.70

| Wales | 185.73

| South West England | 178.00

| East Midlands England | 178.00

| West Midlands England | 178.00

| East of England | 178.00

| Yorkshire and the Humber | 158.93



Estimated based on a detailed analysis of regional labour rates and storm frequency data. The full report and methodology can be found here

“Every storm season, we see fences blown over, sheds flattened, and gardens left in tatters,” said Bailey Witcomb, Director at eCompositeProducts. “While Scotland, Northern Ireland, and the North West get hit most often, the reality is that costs mount everywhere — especially in the South East, where labour charges are higher. Replacing fencing before the storms arrive is far cheaper than paying for emergency repairs afterwards.”

The Wider Picture



– Storm season 2025/26 begins now: With the first named storms; Amy, Bram and Chandra looming, the UK faces months of unpredictable weather.

– Climate change is raising the stakes: Studies show UK storms are increasing in frequency and intensity, putting more strain on homes and gardens.

– Cost-of-living crisis: For households already under financial pressure, average storm-related repairs of £150-£250+ represent an unwelcome seasonal bill, but these are averages across all households – individual repair bills can go much higher

Protecting the Garden

Composite fencing offers a storm-ready solution. Unlike timber, it won’t warp, rot or splinter, and it’s engineered to withstand strong winds without regular maintenance.