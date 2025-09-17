Where Storms Hit Hardest: UK Garden Repair Costs by Region Revealed

The Met Office has named the storms expected to sweep across the UK this autumn, beginning with Storm Amy as soon as this weekend, followed by Bram and Chandra. New data sheds light on which parts of the country will be most affected by storm-related garden damage and the potential expense for homeowners.
Researchers from ecompositeproducts.co.uk, specialists in composite fencing, combined historical storm records, Met Office wind exposure figures, and average fence repair pricing to produce estimated repair costs for each UK region.
| Scotland | 241.32
| Northern Ireland | 213.60
| South East England | 204.70
| London | 195.16
| North West England | 195.29
| North East England | 193.70
| Wales | 185.73
| South West England | 178.00
| East Midlands England | 178.00
| West Midlands England | 178.00
| East of England | 178.00
| Yorkshire and the Humber | 158.93
Estimated based on a detailed analysis of regional labour rates and storm frequency data. The full report and methodology can be found here.
– Storm season 2025/26 begins now: With the first named storms; Amy, Bram and Chandra looming, the UK faces months of unpredictable weather.
– Climate change is raising the stakes: Studies show UK storms are increasing in frequency and intensity, putting more strain on homes and gardens.