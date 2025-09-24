Terence Cummins Marks Landmark Pony Victories as Plans Progress for New Equestrian Centre

Celebrated horse owner Terence Cummins is enjoying a season of unprecedented triumph on the show circuit, after his ponies secured a string of major titles at some of the UK’s most respected equestrian events.

At the 2025 Cheshire County Show, his Connemara pony Loxleigh In Love claimed first place in the 2 & 3 Year Old Connemara class. The pony also went on to take the top spot in the Mountain and Moorland Youngstock competition, cementing its reputation as one of the sport’s most exciting prospects.

The success continued at the prestigious NCPA Pony of the Year Show 2025, where Cummins’ entries dominated the results:

1st NCPA Registered Youngstock and Champion

1st Connemara Youngstock and Mountain and Moorland Champion

Overall In-Hand Champion

Reserve Supreme Golden Cup

Overall NCPA Supreme Champion

These achievements build on earlier wins this year at both the Cheshire Show and Cheshire Country Show, with training support provided by Beryl Millin, Jemma Taylor and Dale Holberry.

Remarkably, the ponies have achieved these results despite not having a permanent home, with the team based across different parts of Cheshire to ensure the animals receive the highest levels of care.

Terence Cummins said: “Seeing the ponies not only perform at their best but also be recognised at such a high level is incredibly rewarding. It’s not lost on me that this kind of success is unusual in the equestrian community and I’d like to thank Dale, Beryl and Jemma for their part in these achievements.

“Under the backdrop of the problems we have had with finding a home for the ponies and the work the team has put in to ensure they are cared for in the best way, I’m immensely proud of what we’ve achieved.”

In addition to his showing success, Cummins is the owner of Saltersley Hall Farm, a historic Grade II-listed property regarded as the oldest building in Wilmslow. He purchased the estate in 2018 and has set out ambitious plans to redevelop it into a museum and café alongside a world-class equestrian centre.

The proposals feature new stabling, landscaped paddocks, grazing areas and dedicated accommodation to support equestrian training and rehabilitation.

Terence added: “Our plans for Saltersley Hall represent not just the future of our ponies, but a project which will benefit the wider equestrian community. We’re creating a space that supports growth, learning, and excellence for the best horses across Cheshire and their owners.

“Ater the success we’ve enjoyed, we don’t want to stand still – we want to build on it and a key part of that is not only giving our horses a permanent home, but also building a high-quality facility that other local handlers can benefit from.

“We are grateful to Cheshire East District Council and MP Esther McVey for the support they have shown so far for our project, which will have the added impact of benefiting the local economy by bringing people to the area to enjoy Saltersley Hall’s stunning grounds.”