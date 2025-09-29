Nodax Unveils Bedroom Makeover Competition with Eco-Colour Furniture Collection

Nodax, the family-run manufacturer of wooden bed frames and bedroom furniture based near historic Thaxted, has launched its inaugural Bedroom Makeover Competition.

The contest offers one lucky participant the chance to give their bedroom a designer-inspired transformation featuring Nodax’s signature eco-colour bed frames.

Well established in the UK furniture market and boasting more than 5,000 five-star reviews, Nodax is offering a prize bundle worth over £1,000. The winner will receive a handcrafted eco-colour wooden bed frame in their preferred shade from an extensive palette of 65 colours, complemented by matching bedroom accessories and expert styling guidance from Surrey-based interior design studio, BNewDesigned.

Open from 1 October to 30 November 2025, the competition highlights Nodax’s reputation for combining affordability with sustainability and stylish design.

At the centre of the prize is the eco-colour collection – hand-finished in the UK using breathable, low-VOC Auro 560 stains to ensure safety as well as environmental responsibility.

With a spectrum of 65 shades available, from soft neutrals to vibrant statement colours, each bed frame blends lasting durability with contemporary aesthetics. Acting as the showpiece of the makeover, the eco-colour frame will anchor a fully personalised bedroom refresh.

The collaboration with BNewDesigned brings curated accessories and professional styling into the mix, creating an opportunity for one winner to transform their space into a serene, stylish retreat.

“Launching this competition is our way of saying thank you to the thousands of customers who have supported us,” said Damian Smolenkiewicz, CEO of Nodax. “We’re especially excited to showcase our eco-colour range, which reflects our commitment to safety, sustainability and beautiful design. This is a chance for one lucky winner to create a bedroom they’ll truly love.”

Full details of the Bedroom Makeover Competition, including entry guidelines and deadlines, can be found on the Nodax website: https://nodax.co.uk/blogs/news/win-a-1000-bedroom-makeover-in-our-eco-colourful-competition