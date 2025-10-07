Gresham’s School Wins Best Public School at Tatler Schools Awards

Gresham’s School in Holt, North Norfolk has been named Best Public School at the prestigious Tatler Schools Awards, triumphing over leading institutions including Eton and Brighton College.

The accolade recognises Gresham’s as a driving force in British independent education, praised for its strong academic results, thriving boarding culture, modern facilities and commitment to shaping well-rounded young people.

Headmaster Douglas Robb expressed his pride at the school’s success:

“This recognition by Tatler is a huge honour for Gresham’s. It reflects the extraordinary spirit and achievements of our pupils, the unwavering support of parents and the commitment of our dedicated staff. We strive to develop confident and compassionate young people who are ready to contribute positively to the world and this award is a testament to that mission.”

The award further strengthens Gresham’s reputation as one of the UK’s top independent schools, providing an environment where pupils are supported to flourish academically, socially and personally.

Over the past year, the school has continued to innovate and invest to remain at the forefront of modern education. England rugby legend Ben Youngs, the nation’s most capped player, joined the school as Head of Performance Sport to mentor and develop aspiring athletes.

In addition, work has begun on relocating Gresham’s Prep School to a new 86-acre campus following a generous £40 million gift from alumnus Sir James Dyson. This new school will reflect the ethos of the innovative Dyson Building at the Senior School, focusing on STEAM subjects – Science, Technology, Arts, Engineering and Maths – and is expected to open in 2027.

Gresham’s has a proud tradition of producing accomplished alumni across diverse fields, from architecture and the arts to engineering, sport and beyond. Distinguished Old Greshamians include composer Benjamin Britten, poet W.H. Auden, painter Ben Nicholson, director Stephen Frears, entrepreneur Sir James Dyson and Academy Award-winning actress Olivia Colman.

The Tatler Schools team said:

“we reviewed schools and heard first-hand from pupils, parents and staff about what makes their school stand out. Thousands of questionnaire responses were scrutinised, every detail considered, before the final selection made. Out of the country’s many hundreds of schools, only 250 achieve the coveted distinction of inclusion in the Tatler Schools Guide 2026 and amongst these schools, some schools sparkle even brighter. Whether through pioneering teaching, remarkable pastoral care, extraordinary facilities, or sheer, consistent brilliance, these schools demand special recognition”.

Set across 200 acres of countryside and woodland just four miles from the North Norfolk coast, Gresham’s enjoys a stunning natural setting in an area of outstanding beauty.

https://www.greshams.com