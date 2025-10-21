Government Bursaries and Funding Drive Support for Pupils in Difficult Subjects, Says FindTutors

In light of the government’s new bursaries and scholarships for teacher trainees specialising in maths, science, and computing, FindTutors is sharing evidence-based guidance for parents who want to help their children succeed in demanding subjects.

Maths, science, and modern languages remain the toughest subjects for many students to master. To strengthen attainment, the government has introduced an additional 100 hours of English and maths teaching for 16–19-year-olds this year, helping them reach level 2.

While such initiatives are invaluable, FindTutors stresses that progress also depends on effective learning support at home — an area where many parents feel unsure due to changing educational approaches.

“Complex subjects don’t have to be intimidating. The key is helping children develop effective learning strategies that work for them personally. Every child learns differently, and what works for one may not work for another,” says Albert Clemente, CEO of FindTutors.

“Parents shouldn’t feel they need to be subject experts themselves. Their role is to provide encouragement, create a supportive learning environment, and help children develop the resilience and problem-solving skills they need to tackle challenging material. These are skills that will serve them throughout their education and beyond.”

Break down complex topics into manageable steps



Complex subjects become overwhelming when children try to tackle too much at once. Help them break larger topics into smaller, digestible chunks. For mathematics, this might mean mastering one type of equation before moving to the next. For languages, focus on practical conversation topics rather than attempting to learn all grammar rules simultaneously.

Connect learning to real-world applications



Help children see how complex subjects relate to everyday life—calculate percentages while shopping, identify chemical reactions while cooking, or practice language skills by watching films with subtitles.

Establish consistent practice routines



A peer-reviewed study by FindTutors, in partnership with GoStudent, found that students who saw a tutor three times a week improved their grades the most, with consistency and frequency directly correlated with increased performance. This principle applies equally to home learning. Regular, shorter practice sessions are more effective than occasional lengthy cramming sessions.



Focus on understanding over memorisation

Encourage children to explain concepts in their own words, teach material to a family member or a sibling, or create mind maps that show connections between different ideas.

Build confidence and resilience through incremental progress

Students who improve their grades typically also increase their confidence levels, demonstrating the powerful link between achievement and self-belief. Celebrate small wins, acknowledge effort over innate ability, and help children recognise their progress over time.

If you need help from outside the household, look for a tutor who can support your child’s learning and build resilience.

By creating a foundation of emotional support, practical guidance and unwavering acceptance, you can help transform tricky school subjects to an opportunity for growth in resilience – a skill that will serve them far beyond school and exams.