Shincheonji Church Celebrates Another Major Milestone with Tens of Thousands Graduating

- “Zion Christian Mission Centre 116th Graduation Ceremony” took place on 2 November
- 60,000 individuals who have “mastered the entire Bible” continue to gain attention within global religious communities
- “Passion to learn the truth transcends denominations and sects”
Shincheonji Church of Jesus, the Temple of the Tabernacle of the Testimony (under the leadership of Chairman Lee Man-hee), has once again drawn worldwide interest after announcing the graduation of 60,000 believers who have studied and “mastered the Bible from Genesis to Revelation.”
According to the Church, 59,192 students received their certificates during the 116th Zion Christian Mission Centre Graduation Ceremony, which was held on 2 November at Shincheonji Cheongju Church.
The Zion Christian Mission Centre provides free, in-depth Bible education delivered through a structured programme that covers the entire Scripture, with particular emphasis on prophecy and fulfilment. The course is divided into three levels – elementary, intermediate, and advanced – and all graduates must achieve a minimum score of 90 in a final comprehensive examination to complete the programme.
- National ceremony and congratulatory address
- Sermon by Chairman Lee Man-hee
- Blessing prayer
- Turning of tassels and presentation of certificates and diplomas
- Graduate testimony
- Celebration performance
British participants have highlighted the appeal of the centre’s structured and in-depth approach to Scripture, with some pastors noting that the emphasis on prophecy and fulfilment provides a fresh perspective on biblical interpretation.
The Church’s educational expansion reflects a wider trend of believers seeking more rigorous, Bible-based study opportunities across denominational lines.