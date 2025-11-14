Shincheonji Church Celebrates Another Major Milestone with Tens of Thousands Graduating

“Zion Christian Mission Centre 116th Graduation Ceremony” took place on 2 November

60,000 individuals who have “mastered the entire Bible” continue to gain attention within global religious communities

“Passion to learn the truth transcends denominations and sects”

Shincheonji Church of Jesus, the Temple of the Tabernacle of the Testimony (under the leadership of Chairman Lee Man-hee), has once again drawn worldwide interest after announcing the graduation of 60,000 believers who have studied and “mastered the Bible from Genesis to Revelation.”

According to the Church, 59,192 students received their certificates during the 116th Zion Christian Mission Centre Graduation Ceremony, which was held on 2 November at Shincheonji Cheongju Church.

The Zion Christian Mission Centre provides free, in-depth Bible education delivered through a structured programme that covers the entire Scripture, with particular emphasis on prophecy and fulfilment. The course is divided into three levels – elementary, intermediate, and advanced – and all graduates must achieve a minimum score of 90 in a final comprehensive examination to complete the programme.

A spokesperson from Shincheonji Church stated, “Despite the rigorous course and the fact that this year’s programme was conducted entirely in person for the first time since the pandemic, the number of graduates has reached 60,000. This demonstrates that believers’ desire to learn the truth is spreading far beyond denominational and sectarian boundaries.”

Among the 116th graduating class, 2,248 are pastors, bringing the total number of pastor graduates in the last four years to over 13,500. This trend highlights the growing curiosity and engagement among clergy in seeking deeper biblical understanding through Shincheonji’s teachings.

Reflecting this, the graduate representative speech was delivered by Oh Sun-kyung, a former pastor who had previously founded three churches. She said, “At the Zion Christian Mission Centre, I came to clearly understand the Book of Revelation, something that neither seminaries nor churches had been able to explain. Even after reading the Bible more than thirty times, I could not find the answers-but through this teaching, my life has been completely renewed.”



She continued, “I deeply regret not knowing these teachings while I was a pastor. I will continue to pray for believers who still do not understand Revelation and share the Word I have received. Now is the time to go beyond denominational boundaries and learn and teach the truth without adding or taking away from it.”

Tan Young-jin, the General Director of the Zion Christian Mission Center, remarked, “Despite persecution and slander, Shincheonji – which has held four graduation ceremonies each with over 100,000 graduates – has once again produced tens of thousands of graduates. Such growth is possible only because God is with us.”



He added, “Through this programme, graduates have become mature believers who understand the true realities of the Bible – knowledge even many pastors lack. A genuine, Word-centred faith is being restored.”

The 116th graduation ceremony, themed “Love and Blessing, Light to the World”, included:

National ceremony and congratulatory address

Sermon by Chairman Lee Man-hee

Blessing prayer

Turning of tassels and presentation of certificates and diplomas

Graduate testimony

Celebration performance