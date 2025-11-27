TutorExtra Unlocks Access to 650+ UK Exam Boards to Help Match Students with the Right Tutors

TutorExtra has expanded its platform by making its full database of more than 650 UK exam boards and qualifications publicly searchable, giving users the ability to filter tutors by awarding body, including AQA, Edexcel and OCR.

The database brings together key regulators such as Pearson (Edexcel), AQA, OCR and WJEC Eduqas, as well as Scottish qualifications from SQA and global pathways including the IB and Cambridge International.

Ofqual regulates the four main awarding bodies offering GCSEs and A-levels in England, maintaining consistency across qualifications. TutorExtra’s exam board filters pull data from tutor profiles, helping families find educators familiar with specific paper styles, exam structures and assessment components.

The platform now supports examples ranging from GCSE Maths under Edexcel – where users can find more than 500 matched tutors – to A-level Chemistry taught through OCR, with tutors offering targeted methods for revision and practical endorsements. Vocational routes such as BTEC and CCEA are also included, reflecting the full breadth of UK assessment systems.

This enhancement arrives ahead of the 2025 summer series, where provisional entry data shows steady interest in core academic subjects. By incorporating awarding body detail into searches, TutorExtra helps reduce mismatches, particularly in areas like Wales where WJEC remains dominant.

“Parents often worry about syllabus specifics, so our exam board database puts the right tutor at their fingertips,” said a TutorExtra spokesperson.

Launched in 2018, TutorExtra now hosts thousands of tutors and operates without commission fees, strengthening its nationwide support for exam preparation.

Search by exam board at https://www.tutorextra.co.uk/search.

