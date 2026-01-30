Carrington College draws attention to new respiratory care workforce insights

Carrington College has shared updated workforce information relating to the respiratory care profession, as healthcare providers across the United States continue to review staffing trends and evolving patient care requirements.

Respiratory therapists support patients with a wide range of heart and lung conditions, including asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and cases requiring ventilatory assistance. These specialists work across diverse healthcare settings such as hospitals, long-term care facilities, outpatient services, home healthcare environments and community-based health centres. Current workforce data highlights the ongoing role of respiratory care professionals across multiple models of healthcare delivery.

Carrington College offers two academic programs related to respiratory care: an Associate of Science in Respiratory Care and a Bachelor of Science in Respiratory Therapy bridge program. The State of California identifies several in-field employment categories used for reporting graduate employment outcomes. For graduates of the Associate of Science in Respiratory Therapy program, in-field occupations include Respiratory Therapists (29-1126.00), Respiratory Therapy Technicians (29-2054.00), and Health Technologists and Technicians, All Other (29.2099.00). For graduates of the Bachelor of Science in Respiratory Therapy program, in-field categories include those listed above and also Health Education Specialists (21-1091.00) and Medical and Health Services Managers (11-9111.00). Information on these occupations may be found at www.onetonline.org/crosswalk using the career title or the Standard Occupational Classification (SOC) number.

As healthcare education continues to evolve, institutions remain focused on aligning curriculum with established professional standards and regulatory requirements.

“Carrington College wants to understand what is happening at every level of the student experience,” said Daron Colbert, Campus President at Carrington College Bakersfield. “We continuously solicit feedback on ways to improve, communicate, and deliver education toward a positive career outcome for our students and the communities they serve.”

Students have shared reflections on their educational experience within the Respiratory Therapy program. “The support system in this program was phenomenal… studying something so completely new to me was a shock, but the instructors made it understandable and achievable. I fell in love with it,” said Katrina J., a 2018 Respiratory Therapy Graduate.