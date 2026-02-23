Former Firefighter Mark Laxton Promotes High-Value Strategy for Online Education

Mark Laxton has launched a new initiative aimed at helping individuals transform their expertise into structured online teaching programmes.

Operating through www.marklaxton.com, he is encouraging creators to focus on higher-value course models supported by digital content and AI-based systems.

“Most people sell their courses as low ticket items, which means it could be anything from $5 to less than $100, rather than high ticket, where somebody is paying $2,000-$5,000-plus,” Mark said.

“I flip the switch. Let’s start with your high ticket offer because everything else is going to lead to that. The social media content you create leads to the courses and the courses you create leads to your high-ticket offer.

“I have created AI systems and frameworks that help people act, so it is less about learning, more about momentum. We don’t struggle with information anymore – there is information everywhere – but what people do struggle with is implementation.

“What I find most rewarding is through me helping one person, they go on to help hundreds of thousands of people worldwide, so it creates a ripple effect and positivity boosting people’s lives.”

An early example of this approach involved a former broadcast professional who transitioned from in-person training to digital delivery.

“Initially he thought he would need a classroom and people would need to commute but I said ‘No, if you create videos and on-line courses, that is available to anyone in the world’. He has now got 35 courses and currently helped over 164,000 students and generates over £10,000 a month.”

Laxton’s move into online business followed a period of significant personal debt.

“I was about £45,000 in debt, I was living off my overdraft so the Fire Brigade wage would come in, but it would go out straight away,” he said.

A set of DVDs on self-publishing introduced him to digital publishing, leading to his first Kindle release based on his military experience and tailored to a specific hobby market.

“I was a sniper in the Army, so I thought I could write about the tactics and skills involved,” he said.

“I knew at the time that Airsoft was becoming very popular, and I thought anybody interested in playing Airsoft was going to be interested in camouflage and concealment.”

The success of his initial publication demonstrated the value of targeting content to audience demand, prompting further digital releases.

He later expanded into webinars and course creation as video-based learning became more prominent.

“I created several of my own courses, and through all this I went on to help other people turn their knowledge and experience into on-line courses.”

More information can be found at www.marklaxton.com.