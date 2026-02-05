School Games Mark Uptake Rises as Schools Renew Focus on Sport and Wellbeing

School Games Mark participation is approaching pre-pandemic levels, highlighting a renewed commitment by schools to physical activity, wellbeing and sport.

Youth Sport Trust has welcomed a strong increase in engagement with the School Games Mark, with applications reaching their highest point since 2018. The rise reflects growing momentum across schools following pandemic disruption, alongside a renewed focus on supporting children’s physical and mental wellbeing through movement. This trend aligns with findings from Sport England’s Active Lives Children and Young People Survey, which shows activity levels are now the highest since monitoring began in 2017–18.

The progress comes at a pivotal moment. Concerns around physical inactivity, childhood obesity and mental health challenges continue to grow, placing schools at the centre of efforts to support healthier lifestyles. During the 2024/25 academic year, 9,539 schools applied for a School Games Mark Award, including 540 schools participating for the first time. This represents a 6% increase on the previous year and the second-highest total since the award was introduced. As a result, 2.8 million young people now attend schools recognised for delivering high-quality sport and physical activity provision.

The School Games Mark celebrates schools that deliver on School Games pledges by addressing inequalities in access to physical activity, developing leadership and youth voice, strengthening physical literacy and supporting pupils to meet the UK Chief Medical Officer’s recommended activity levels of 60 minutes per day, or 20 minutes for pupils with special educational needs and disabilities.

Growth has been particularly strong in secondary schools, with applications rising by 10 this year. This represents the second-highest level of secondary school engagement since the award began and suggests a positive shift in attitudes, despite long-standing pressures on curriculum time at this stage of education.

Quality across the programme remains high. Of all schools applying for a School Games Mark Award, 83% achieved Gold or Platinum status. The Platinum award, which requires five consecutive Gold awards, reflects a sustained commitment to continuous improvement in engaging young people through sport and physical activity.

West Lancashire recorded the highest number of School Games Mark applications nationally, demonstrating a strong local commitment to increasing participation. Mark Forster, the School Games Organiser for West Lancashire said, “The School Games Mark recognises the everyday work our schools do to make physical activity and meaningful competition inclusive for every child. The process also helps schools identify areas for development and provides a clear national benchmark to support sustained improvement year on year. Achieving so many awards locally reflects the ambition of our schools and the strength of the partnership between the School Games Organiser and schools across the area.”

Ali Oliver MBE, Youth Sport Trust CEO, said, “These figures reflect a real shift in how schools value physical activity as a fundamental part of a young person’s education. The growth we are seeing, particularly in secondary schools, highlights a deepening understanding that being active supports wellbeing, inclusion and academic achievement. Schools are choosing to prioritise this work, even in a challenging educational landscape, and that is something to be celebrated. The high quality of PE and sport offerings across England is a testament to the dedication of schools and the wider School Games network.

“We are incredibly grateful for Sport England and the National Lottery for funding the programme, as well as our partners in the School Games network, National Governing Bodies of Sport and Active Partnerships for their great collaboration which has helped drive this growth.”

The School Games Mark Award continues to recognise and celebrate schools that deliver outstanding physical education, school sport and opportunities for young people to be active, supporting wellbeing and wider personal development.

More information and registration details for 2025/26 are available via the School Games website.

About the Youth Sport Trust



The Youth Sport Trust is the leading UK children’s charity for improving young people’s health and wellbeing through sport and play. We empower young people and equip educators to build brighter futures through the power of physical activity. Founded in 1995, we work with around 20,000 schools and provides opportunities for over two million children every year. Our vision is to create a future where every child enjoys the life-changing benefits of play and sport.

For media enquiries please contact [email protected].

About School Games



The School Games is a nationwide, Government-backed initiative which puts physical activity and school sport at the heart of schools and provides young people with the opportunity to enjoy and learn through competition to achieve their personal best. The School Games is funded by Sport England and delivered by the Youth Sport Trust through a network of over 450 School Games Organisers (SGOs), National Governing Bodies and Active Partnerships in every county.