Adepteq Unveils Free SharePoint Crash Course to Help Organisations Move Beyond the Myths

Adepteq, a leading specialist in digital workplace solutions, has announced the launch of a free SharePoint Crash Course aimed at IT leaders, senior decision-makers and professionals looking to strengthen their digital environments.

The new initiative is designed to challenge long-held assumptions and help organisations unlock the real capabilities of Microsoft SharePoint in an increasingly complex digital workplace.

Despite being one of Microsoft’s most powerful platforms, SharePoint has long been misunderstood. Common beliefs such as “SharePoint is clunky and outdated,” “It’s just a document repository,” or “No one actually likes using SharePoint,” have discouraged many organisations from using it to its full potential.

These perceptions have already begun to shift through Adepteq’s recent SharePoint Myth Busting sessions, delivered by Technical Director and SharePoint specialist Phil Cave, which prompted open discussion and re-evaluation among regional organisations.

Building on that response, Adepteq has now introduced a free, two-hour SharePoint Crash Course. The session is designed to offer practical, first-hand insight into how SharePoint supports effective digital workplaces in 2025 and beyond.

Rather than focusing on theory, the course distils months of experience into a concise format, equipping attendees with strategies they can apply immediately within their own organisations.

Why SharePoint Continues to Be Critical in 2026

As hybrid working models expand and Microsoft 365 adoption accelerates, SharePoint continues to sit at the core of modern collaboration. It underpins tools such as Microsoft Teams and Viva Connections, while also functioning as a secure document platform, intranet and communications hub. The crash course directly addresses common issues including poor structure and inconsistent user adoption, which often limit the platform’s effectiveness.

What Participants Will Gain from the Crash Course

Understanding SharePoint in Practice: A clear explanation of how the platform operates, including sites, pages, libraries and lists, and how these elements connect with Microsoft 365.

Creating Clear Structure and Navigation: Practical advice on building intuitive experiences and avoiding common design mistakes that reduce engagement.

Smarter Document Management: How to use version control, metadata, permissions and collaboration tools effectively.

Sensible Governance Models: Approaches to maintaining oversight without restricting flexibility or growth.

Practical Examples: Real-life case studies showing how SharePoint can modernise digital workplaces and support long-term business resilience.

Designed to be concise, relevant and business-focused, the session is suitable for IT and digital workplace leaders, HR and internal communications teams, SharePoint administrators and anyone responsible for collaboration or document management.

Learn from an Experienced SharePoint Practitioner

Phil Cave brings extensive hands-on experience in designing and optimising SharePoint environments that deliver measurable results. His previous sessions have already helped organisations rethink their approach to SharePoint, and this crash course offers a clear roadmap for taking immediate action.

Places are limited, and regional organisations are encouraged to register early to secure their place.

To reserve a space on this free, high-impact session, visit: https://www.adepteq.com/sharepoint-crash-course/