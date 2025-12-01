Global Revelation Seminar Highlighted as Centre of ‘Religious Harmony’… “Such Free and Warm Interaction”

Third Global Invitation Revelation Seminar ends with record participation

Faith leaders affirm collectively: “Revelation is a power that brings peace”

Four days of shared worship, reflection and dialogue strengthen “understanding and harmony”

Shincheonji Church of Jesus, the Temple of the Tabernacle of the Testimony (Chairman Lee Man Hee; hereafter Shincheonji Church), confirmed on the 5th that the 3rd Global Invitation Revelation Seminar concluded successfully after four days and three nights of sessions beginning on 30 October.

The Global Invitation Revelation Seminar serves as an international gathering focused on fostering peace among religions, examining the prophecies and fulfilment contained within the Book of Revelation. Since the inaugural class on 1 February 2024, participation from countries and religious groups has grown steadily, establishing the seminar as a recognised “platform for dialogue among world religious leaders.”

“Let us uphold the values of ‘truth and peace’ as religious leaders,” said Chairman Lee Man Hee. “This was my first time experiencing such free and warm interaction. I felt true peace in the truth.” These reflections from an attending religious leader capture the atmosphere of unity that has become a hallmark of the programme.

Held under the theme “The Path of Understanding Led by Scripture, the Path of Peace Walked by Religions Together”, this year’s seminar attracted more than 1000 participants, including 440 religious leaders from 59 nations—its largest gathering to date.

Demonstrating the potential for interfaith unity through the teachings of Revelation, the seminar came to a close on 1 November at the Goseong Peace Training Centre, where over 440 religious leaders jointly declared “unity.”

Leaders who took part repeatedly expressed that the “truth” shared by Shincheonji Church carries remarkable strength.

Venerable Yullyeoseongwon of the Jogye Order of Korean Buddhism, attending for the first time, remarked, “I believe the reason Shincheonji continues to grow and flourish is the power of its teachings. This was a time that confirmed that these teachings are a path beyond religious boundaries towards the unity of humanity.”

Representatives from multiple faiths—including Christianity, Buddhism, Islam, Hinduism, Confucianism and others—examined Revelation’s prophecies and fulfilment together, identifying common teachings and overlapping messages of peace within their own scriptures.

Further praise came from other religious participants. Mohammed Usman, an Islamic leader from Eswatini, stated, “Shincheonji Church has a perfect curriculum that delivers peace and truth.”

High engagement was also seen in the seminar’s final activities. During the World Religious Leaders Revelation Quiz Competition, 317 religious leaders from 60 different countries took part, with 154 earning full marks. Following seven weeks of study and evaluation, including the seminar programme, 125 participants—42 from Korea and 83 from abroad—were appointed as Honorary Bible Teachers.

In addition to the Revelation lectures, this seminar also featured:

A united prayer meeting for “global peace”

“The Way to Heaven” (Bible OX Quiz)

“Time Travel into the Bible”, a theatrical programme experiencing the heart of the biblical shepherd

A “Round Table” promoting peace culture

Religious leaders said they cried, laughed and shared deep empathy and harmony through these exchanges.

One Buddhist head monk said, “They are doing things unimaginable in Buddhism. Seeing a monk in robes teaching the Bible and Shincheonji members discussing Buddhism was eye opening. I learned so much.”

A Presbyterian pastor commented, “Through cultural exchange, we shared understanding and values of faith across religions, and I see hope that we can become one.”

At the closing ceremony of the seminar held on 1 November at the Goseong Peace Training Centre, participants also shared peace initiatives that emerged in their home countries after attending the 2nd seminar.

Venerable Sok Bunthuen, Director of the Department of Higher Buddhist Education under Cambodia’s Ministry of Cult and Religion, explained that he continued interreligious exchange by holding an invited Revelation lecture at a Buddhist temple in Cambodia. Last year, 110 religious leaders participated; this year, the event grew into a large gathering with 850 attendees, including religious and community leaders.

Venerable Sok Bunthuen added, “At this event, 215 people signed the Religious Peace Pledge and committed to continued participation in future exchange programmes. It was a historic moment where religious and social leaders chose practical peace.”

Based on these achievements, he plans to host a “Religious Peace Education Camp” in January next year to further expand peace cooperation.

All religious leaders participating in the 3rd seminar read a resolution pledging, “We will fulfil the mission of delivering peace and truth and guide humanity on the path of salvation,” reaffirming their commitment to peace in action.

A Shincheonji Church official stated, “This seminar confirmed that the Bible is not the scripture of a single religion but contains universal truth for humanity. It served as an opportunity to understand each other’s faiths through the Word and restore the religious mission of peace and harmony.”

Chairman Lee Man hee emphasised, “We must reflect on the past, when criticism distanced us from God’s will, and be reborn as spiritual leaders who uphold the original values of spreading truth and achieving peace. Through dialogue and communication, let us achieve peace – the hope of God and our own hope.”

Meanwhile, the first seminar held in February 2024 drew more than 80 religious leaders from 10 faith groups across 28 countries, including Korea. The second seminar last year was completed by over 270 religious leaders from 57 countries.