TutorExtra Covers 40+ World Languages for UK Learners

TutorExtra is drawing attention to its broad network of tutors offering lessons in over 40 languages, including British Sign Language (BSL), giving learners the flexibility to study in the language most relevant to their needs and background.
Families can search the site to find tutors teaching everything from French, Spanish and German to widely spoken community languages such as Arabic, Hindi and Punjabi, along with BSL instruction for students who are deaf or hard of hearing.
This comes at a time when Census 2021 data from the Office for National Statistics shows that 7.2 per cent of people in England and Wales – some 4.2 million individuals – have a main language other than English, underscoring the need for accessible education in diverse households.
TutorExtra’s search system pulls from active tutor profiles, where educators specify the languages they use for teaching. Examples include native Hindi speakers in Belfast providing interactive lessons for children and adults, or BSL-qualified tutors in Sheffield offering sessions focused on special educational needs and corporate awareness.
Other supported languages with registered tutors encompass Spanish (over 1,000 listings), Mandarin Chinese, Russian, Korean, Vietnamese, Bengali, Tamil and Gujarati, among others. The platform covers both online and in-person options across the UK, from London to Glasgow.