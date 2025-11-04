Universities Urged to Act Faster on Staff Feedback as New People Insight Data Reveals Trust Gap

People Insight has published a new whitepaper, The future of employee listening in HE, calling on universities to rethink how they gather and respond to staff feedback, replacing slow yearly surveys with quicker, more actionable listening cycles.
The guide outlines the tools and approaches already being used within higher education and illustrates how leaders can build stronger relationships with staff by showing clear evidence of action.
Survey data from more than 75 Higher Education Institutions, including several Russell Group universities, informs the report’s conclusions.
The findings show a notable lack of confidence that feedback leads to results. Only 40% of staff believe their input results in change. Confidence is even lower among academic staff at 36%, and 42% in professional services teams.
Jane Tidswell, HE Director at People Insight commented: “When only 40% of your employees believe action will be taken, the priority is closing the loop. This guide helps HE leaders move from comment overload to two or three clear steps per team, so employees see change and action, rather than just another survey.”