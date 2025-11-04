Universities Urged to Act Faster on Staff Feedback as New People Insight Data Reveals Trust Gap

People Insight has published a new whitepaper, The future of employee listening in HE, calling on universities to rethink how they gather and respond to staff feedback, replacing slow yearly surveys with quicker, more actionable listening cycles.

The guide outlines the tools and approaches already being used within higher education and illustrates how leaders can build stronger relationships with staff by showing clear evidence of action.

Survey data from more than 75 Higher Education Institutions, including several Russell Group universities, informs the report’s conclusions.

The findings show a notable lack of confidence that feedback leads to results. Only 40% of staff believe their input results in change. Confidence is even lower among academic staff at 36%, and 42% in professional services teams.

Jane Tidswell, HE Director at People Insight commented: “When only 40% of your employees believe action will be taken, the priority is closing the loop. This guide helps HE leaders move from comment overload to two or three clear steps per team, so employees see change and action, rather than just another survey.”

The report also showed that leader visibility matters to staff, as 46% feel senior leaders make an effort to listen. The results suggest managers are the primary listeners and where managers are supported, institutions see quicker progress. One London university lifted response rates by 11 points and engagement by 5 points with stronger manager involvement in action planning.

The findings suggested that a broader mix of listening methods works best. Universities are combining check-in surveys, one-to-ones, focus groups, anonymous routes, town halls and digital Q&A to reach different roles across faculties and services.

Results also showed that AI can turn comments into clarity. The paper explains how AI and natural language processing group themes and sentiment so issues like workload or burnout risk are easier to spot and address.

The report sets out employee listening trends that are making a real difference to universities and highlights the shifts that will shape 2026 and beyond. It includes advice on strengthening listening strategies to drive meaningful organisational change and improve employee engagement and motivation, with case studies and client examples throughout.