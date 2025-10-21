What are You Looking for?

BySam Allcock
October 21, 2025

Two-Thirds of Brits Believe Trick or Treating “Used to Be Better” – One Mum Is on a Mission to Change That

As Halloween approaches, one innovative mum is rekindling the spirit of the spooky season with a new digital platform that’s helping UK families rediscover the fun of trick or treating.

Trick or Treat has launched as the UK’s first-ever dedicated Halloween platform, designed to make trick or treating safe, exciting, and community-focused once again. The site allows parents to plan family-friendly routes and connect with nearby households through an interactive map showing who’s participating in this year’s festivities.

With two-thirds of Brits* admitting that trick or treating “used to be better,” families across the country are clearly ready for a change. More than 60,000 households have already joined the platform, and membership continues to grow by the thousands every day—making Trick or Treat one of the most talked-about new additions to this year’s Halloween celebrations.

It’s a modern twist on an old tradition, giving parents peace of mind while keeping the neighbourhood spirit alive,” says Michelle Pearce-Burke, the entrepreneur and mum of three behind the platform.
Trick or Treat – Making Halloween Simpler & Safer
The free-to-use map lets households mark themselves as “Stops” with a glowing pumpkin pin, so local families know they’re joining in. Parents can view stops nearby, filter by allergy-friendly treats or decorated homes, and plan a more efficient, stress-free route.

The idea came from Michelle’s own experience as a parent. After a few years of wandering from house to house with her young children, never quite sure which doors would open, she realised there had to be a better way. She wanted to bring back that old-school neighbourhood spirit, but with a tool that works for modern families.

Trick or Treat’s survey* also revealed what people feel is missing most from Halloween today:
  •  27% said it used to be more fun
  • 20% said it felt safer
  • 18% believe more people took part
 “That’s exactly what we’re trying to bring back,” says Michelle. “Halloween should feel exciting, safe and shared, and the map helps make that possible.”
BySam Allcock
Updated on

Read Next

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *