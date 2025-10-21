Two-Thirds of Brits Believe Trick or Treating “Used to Be Better” – One Mum Is on a Mission to Change That

As Halloween approaches, one innovative mum is rekindling the spirit of the spooky season with a new digital platform that’s helping UK families rediscover the fun of trick or treating.
Trick or Treat has launched as the UK’s first-ever dedicated Halloween platform, designed to make trick or treating safe, exciting, and community-focused once again. The site allows parents to plan family-friendly routes and connect with nearby households through an interactive map showing who’s participating in this year’s festivities.
With two-thirds of Brits* admitting that trick or treating “used to be better,” families across the country are clearly ready for a change. More than 60,000 households have already joined the platform, and membership continues to grow by the thousands every day—making Trick or Treat one of the most talked-about new additions to this year’s Halloween celebrations.
- 27% said it used to be more fun
- 20% said it felt safer
- 18% believe more people took part