Two-Thirds of Brits Believe Trick or Treating “Used to Be Better” – One Mum Is on a Mission to Change That

As Halloween approaches, one innovative mum is rekindling the spirit of the spooky season with a new digital platform that’s helping UK families rediscover the fun of trick or treating.

Trick or Treat has launched as the UK’s first-ever dedicated Halloween platform, designed to make trick or treating safe, exciting, and community-focused once again. The site allows parents to plan family-friendly routes and connect with nearby households through an interactive map showing who’s participating in this year’s festivities.

With two-thirds of Brits* admitting that trick or treating “used to be better,” families across the country are clearly ready for a change. More than 60,000 households have already joined the platform, and membership continues to grow by the thousands every day—making Trick or Treat one of the most talked-about new additions to this year’s Halloween celebrations.

“It’s a modern twist on an old tradition, giving parents peace of mind while keeping the neighbourhood spirit alive,” says Michelle Pearce-Burke, the entrepreneur and mum of three behind the platform.

Trick or Treat – Making Halloween Simpler & Safer

The free-to-use map lets households mark themselves as “Stops” with a glowing pumpkin pin, so local families know they’re joining in. Parents can view stops nearby, filter by allergy-friendly treats or decorated homes, and plan a more efficient, stress-free route.

The idea came from Michelle’s own experience as a parent. After a few years of wandering from house to house with her young children, never quite sure which doors would open, she realised there had to be a better way. She wanted to bring back that old-school neighbourhood spirit, but with a tool that works for modern families.

Trick or Treat’s survey* also revealed what people feel is missing most from Halloween today:

27% said it used to be more fun

20% said it felt safer

18% believe more people took part

“That’s exactly what we’re trying to bring back,” says Michelle. “Halloween should feel exciting, safe and shared, and the map helps make that possible.”