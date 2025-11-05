RING Jewellers Introduces ‘Tierra’, a Carbon-Negative Diamond Engagement Ring Created for a More Sustainable Future

RING Jewellers launches ‘Tierra’, redefining responsible luxury through environmentally conscious design and production.

Brighton, UK. November 4th 2025 – Growing consumer awareness around sustainability is reshaping the global jewellery landscape. In response, Brighton-based RING Jewellers has revealed ‘Tierra’, an innovative engagement ring designed to lead the industry towards more ethical and environmentally considerate craftsmanship.

Where traditional diamonds often require extensive land disruption and high levels of energy consumption, the diamond in ‘Tierra’ is produced in a laboratory using carbon that has been directly removed from the atmosphere, contributing to cleaner air rather than degradation.

The diamond is formed entirely through renewable energy sources, resulting in a carbon-negative stone that reflects a shift toward greener luxury materials.

To further reduce environmental impact, the ring is made with 100% recycled gold, deliberately avoiding the environmental harm associated with gold mining and its reliance on hazardous chemicals.

Another key aspect of ‘Tierra’ is its dramatically reduced supply chain footprint. While standard jewellery materials may travel across multiple continents, ‘Tierra’ is produced exclusively in the UK.

The design originates in Brighton, the diamond is grown in the Cotswolds, and the recycled gold is processed and cast in Birmingham — a journey totalling just over 300 miles and completely free of air freight emissions.

RING Jewellers will also plant 100 trees for every ring sold, partnering with One Tree Planted to support reforestation and long-term carbon capture efforts beyond the ring itself.

The name ‘Tierra’, meaning Earth in Spanish, symbolises the project’s grounding in environmental stewardship and acknowledges areas like South America where forest depletion has had particularly severe impacts.

Bringing together carbon-negative gemstones, recycled metals, local manufacturing and ecological restoration, ‘Tierra’ presents a fully integrated model of sustainable fine jewellery.

“With Tierra, we wanted to prove that fine jewellery can be both stunning and sustainable,” said a spokesperson for RING Jewellers. “This ring represents our belief that luxury should not come at the expense of the planet.”

Watch a short video about Tierra here: ‘Tierra’ – The World’s Greenest Diamond Engagement Ring