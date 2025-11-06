The Foot Factory Opens New 7,000 sq ft Store at Bow Street Mall, Lisburn

The Foot Factory has officially opened its new 7,000 sq ft retail space in Bow Street Mall, marking a significant milestone for the independent footwear and lifestyle retailer.

The move follows a planning application to convert the retailer’s previous unit into banqueting facilities for the Haslem Hotel. Rather than relocate far, The Foot Factory used the opportunity to expand and elevate its in-store environment.

The new location offers customers a bright, modern store showcasing an extensive range of sought-after global brands, including UGG, New Balance, Crocs, Carhartt WIP and Napapijri.

To support its expanded retail offering, The Foot Factory has also welcomed five new staff members to the team.

Garth Wylie, Director of The Foot Factory said: “We’ve been part of Lisburn’s retail scene for many years, and this move allows us to grow while staying close to our loyal customers. The new space gives us additional room to showcase much-loved brands, with an improved shopping experience — especially as we head into the busy Christmas season.”

Karen Marshall, Bow Street Mall Centre Manager said: “The Foot Factory’s expansion demonstrates continued investment and confidence in Bow Street Mall as a key shopping destination.”

A local store with a global reach From its Lisburn base, The Foot Factory has quietly built a strong online presence, with over 140,000 customers worldwide and more than 400,000 pairs of shoes shipped across the globe. The brand’s growing reputation for stocking sought-after items continues to draw increasing international customers. The Bow Street Mall store opens just in time for Christmas, offering a wide selection of premium footwear and clothing from cosy UGGs through to limited edition Crocs, making it a perfect stop for festive gift shopping.

Garth Wylie added: “This move reflects our confidence in the Lisburn retail area, and we’re looking forward to welcoming new and familiar faces into the store.”