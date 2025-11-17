UK Shoppers Praise Taiwan Select Pop-Up Showcase 2025 for Innovation and Quality

Taiwan’s top innovators made a strong impression at Westfield White City in October during the Taiwan Select Pop-Up Showcase 2025, earning enthusiastic responses from UK consumers.

Hosted by the Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA) and the International Trade Administration (TITA), the five-day activation brought together 25 distinguished Taiwanese brands, all recipients of the Taiwan Excellence mark. The showcase gave UK visitors a fresh look at contemporary Taiwanese design and cutting-edge product development.

Visitor surveys carried out throughout the event revealed high levels of engagement and meaningful commercial promise for participating companies.

According to the findings, 95% of respondents felt more positive about Taiwanese products after attending, while 93% said they were likely or very likely to make a purchase in the future. In addition, 91% noted they would recommend Taiwanese brands to others. When asked what they enjoyed most, 70% favoured the innovative and high-quality products on display.

Advanced technology items stood out, with 78% of visitors selecting them as the most compelling part of the stand.

Many technology brands from Taiwan exhibited, including Acer, showcasing its intelligent mobility products including the Free Sense Smart Ring (Gen 1) and Predator Utility Lite Backpack. ASUS impressed at the showcase with the VivoWatch 6 wearable; and GIGABYTE caught eyes with the AERO X16 laptop, AORUS FO32U2P gaming monitor, and X870 AORUS Stealth Ice motherboard.

As well as technology products on the stand, wellness, health and lifestyle products caught consumer attention. The survey data found that health, wellbeing and lifestyle brands were chosen by 40% of visitors as being of interest.

The KYMCO, Freerider, and Heartway Medical showcased smart foldable scooters were popular, as were OptiqB’s glasses-free 3D film display, and JIYONSON’s BeanGo Cube coffee roaster.

The Vinxper’s adjustable electric wine aerator and Aromase, Juniper Scalp Purifying Liquid Shampoo and Head-To-Toe Shampoo & Body Wash also caught eyes.

Sustainability featured heavily in fashion and travel products, which saw a lot of shoppers admiring Uni-Paragon’s deya marine-recycled roll-up backpack. The UKL Enterprise pineapple-leaf fibre garments were also of interest to shoppers looking for sustainable clothing options, and Acer’s Predator Pulse luggage combining durability and futuristic style, saw a lot of interest from consumers who like to travel.

On the stand, there was also the opportunity to try Taiwanese delicacies during the Happy Hours on Thursday and Saturday, and throughout the week. Over half of visitors said the appeal to the stand was to explore new food and drink from Taiwan. This included Your Zesty Bliss bubble fruit tea, Pineapple cakes from Taipec and Bubble (Boba) tea from T4.

With awareness, affinity, and purchase intent trending upwards on all products at the Taiwan Select Pop-Up Showcase 2025, the event demonstrated Taiwan Excellence’s global appeal, turning curiosity into connection and innovation into commercial opportunity.