UK Shoppers Praise Taiwan Select Pop-Up Showcase 2025 for Innovation and Quality

Taiwan’s top innovators made a strong impression at Westfield White City in October during the Taiwan Select Pop-Up Showcase 2025, earning enthusiastic responses from UK consumers.
Hosted by the Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA) and the International Trade Administration (TITA), the five-day activation brought together 25 distinguished Taiwanese brands, all recipients of the Taiwan Excellence mark. The showcase gave UK visitors a fresh look at contemporary Taiwanese design and cutting-edge product development.
Visitor surveys carried out throughout the event revealed high levels of engagement and meaningful commercial promise for participating companies.
According to the findings, 95% of respondents felt more positive about Taiwanese products after attending, while 93% said they were likely or very likely to make a purchase in the future. In addition, 91% noted they would recommend Taiwanese brands to others. When asked what they enjoyed most, 70% favoured the innovative and high-quality products on display.
Advanced technology items stood out, with 78% of visitors selecting them as the most compelling part of the stand.