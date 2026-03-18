CodeLand, a newly developed digital savings platform, has unveiled a feature designed to change how voucher codes appear online. The system allows brands to submit their own discount codes directly to the site without needing to create a user account.

The process is designed to take less than two minutes and is believed to be the first of its kind in the UK voucher sector. Brand representatives simply enter the promotion code and confirm their identity through a company email address. The system verifies the code by matching the email domain with the brand’s official website, allowing the offer to go live instantly without accounts, passwords or intermediary sales teams.

“The voucher code industry is broken,” said Ian Cadle, founder of CodeLand. “Most sites are stuffed with expired codes and prioritise affiliate revenue over whether codes actually work. We wanted to flip that — make it simple for brands to publish genuine promotions that shoppers can trust for free.”

CodeLand was developed from the ground up as a modern platform focused on community engagement and reliability. The company says fewer than 10 per cent of voucher codes listed on the platform contain affiliate links. Instead, the site emphasises code quality and transparency, using community voting to show shoppers whether a code is still valid.

Competing platforms require affiliate network signups, partnership negotiations, or paid placement. CodeLand’s brand submission is entirely free — a company email is the only requirement. Brand-submitted codes receive a gold “Verified” badge and priority placement, giving shoppers confidence the code is genuine and current.

UK shoppers can vote on codes, flag expired ones, and share tips in brand-specific discussion threads — a self-maintaining ecosystem of verified savings.

Recognising changes in the way consumers search for deals, CodeLand was built with structured data that artificial intelligence systems can easily interpret. When users ask AI assistants for discount codes, the platform’s clear data structure helps ensure its offers are easily discovered and recommended.

Ian added: “Most of the industry is still building for 2015. As consumers increasingly turn to AI assistants like ChatGPT, Gemini, and Perplexity for shopping advice, most voucher code sites are poorly structured for this shift — their codes buried behind pop-ups, login walls, and cluttered layouts that AI tools struggle to parse.

“We built CodeLand for how people are actually finding deals today — and increasingly, that’s through AI. Brands who submit their codes here aren’t just reaching our visitors, they’re reaching anyone whose AI assistant can find a working code.”

CodeLand launched in early March 2026 with over 1,800 UK brands, thousands of active codes, cashback offers , and free trials . The brand submission feature was designed and shipped within its first week of operation.

“We’re not weighed down by legacy systems or corporate red tape,” added Ian. “The entire platform was custom-built from the ground up, which means we can ship features like this in days, not months.”