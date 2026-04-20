Calvet Teams Up with Helen McGinn to Help UK Shoppers Navigate French Wine

Calvet has announced a new nationwide retail campaign in partnership with wine expert Helen McGinn, aimed at addressing one of the most enduring obstacles in the UK wine category: the widespread confusion that surrounds French wine.
Although interest in buying better quality wine continues to grow, a significant number of UK consumers still struggle to find their way around French wine, frequently reaching instead for bottles from more straightforwardly labelled regions such as Italy, Spain or producers from the New World. Evidence from across the industry points to the fact that whilst shoppers are prepared to pay a higher price per bottle, a lack of confidence continues to prevent many from trading up.
A Taste of France with Helen McGinn has been designed to close this gap at the point of purchase, bringing together digital content, e-commerce functionality, and in-store activity across the major UK retail estate.
Beginning in April 2026, the campaign takes the form of a six-part content series in which McGinn selects wines from across the key French wine regions and matches them with approachable, home-cooked recipes. Episodes will be shared through her Instagram channel (@knackeredmother), with direct links guiding viewers through to supermarket product pages.
The campaign is backed by in-store activity spanning Tesco, Sainsbury’s, Morrisons, Co-op, Waitrose and Ocado, with a selection of Stock Keeping Units carrying Point of Sale materials and neck tags that draw attention to food pairings and regional characteristics, helping shoppers make decisions with greater ease.
The campaign is part of a broader movement towards more cohesive retail execution, connecting the moments of inspiration and education with the act of purchase in one seamless journey. By pairing social media content with physical cues in the retail environment, the campaign sets out to ease the decision-making process in the wine aisle and encourage shoppers to venture beyond the styles they already know.
Henry Colyer, Marketing Manager at Calvet, said: “French wine offers incredible diversity, but we recognise that shoppers often need clearer guidance on the shelf. This campaign is about turning regional complexity into something practical and accessible, helping consumers feel confident trading up and trying new styles.”
Among the regions covered in the series are Bordeaux, Burgundy, Alsace, Loire and Rhône, with the campaign establishing Calvet as an entry point for shoppers who wish to approach French wine with a greater sense of confidence and curiosity.
Helen McGinn added: “Once shoppers understand a region’s style and how it works with the food they already enjoy, French wine becomes far more accessible. This campaign is about making those connections simple and relevant for everyday occasions.”
The campaign will continue through to early 2027, supported throughout by a programme of digital content, amplification across social media platforms, and in-store activity timed to coincide with the key moments when wine consumption peaks throughout the year.