JewelHub™ Introduces JewelGift™: A Complimentary Surprise Included with Every Order

JewelHub™, the UK’s first AI-structured modular jewellery brand, has given formal shape to its longstanding approach to generosity by launching JewelGift™, a permanent commitment to include a free, thoughtfully curated surprise gift with every customer order and every creator collaboration.
Central to JewelGift™ is a carefully assembled collection of 100 symbolic charm motifs, drawing on cultural traditions from both East and West and rooted in the 60-year family craft heritage that JewelHub™ traces back to Hong Kong’s jade trade. Among the symbols most regularly gifted are those representing fortune (福), protection, love, clarity and new beginnings, each selected with careful consideration of the season, the collection and the particular moment in time.
Each order placed with JewelHub™ contains something the customer will not be expecting, chosen personally by the team. The brand holds to the belief that every purchase, regardless of its size, is worthy of a moment of genuine surprise.
Each creator who enters into a working relationship with JewelHub™ receives a curated order before any request is made of them, put together with the same level of care, intention and element of surprise as any order sent to a customer. Commission is earned on every resulting sale, with rates that increase in line with the growth of the partnership.
Eug Stone, Founder of JewelHub™ said: “We have over 100 charm motifs in our collection, and every one carries meaning. When we select a JewelGift™ for a customer or a creator, we are not filling a box — we are choosing a symbol we think might resonate with them at this moment in their life. That is a very different thing. JewelGift™ is not a discount. It is simply how we choose to do business. Consumer expectations around gifting and brand generosity have shifted. Increasingly, buyers and content creators look for brands whose operational decisions reflect their stated values. Our decision to include a curated gift with every order — and every collaboration — without codes or conditions, reflects a practical commitment to that principle rather than a campaign built around it.”
Further information about JewelHub™ is available at jewelhub.co.uk.