JewelHub™ Introduces JewelGift™: A Complimentary Surprise Included with Every Order

Eug Stone, Founder of JewelHub™ said: “We have over 100 charm motifs in our collection, and every one carries meaning. When we select a JewelGift™ for a customer or a creator, we are not filling a box — we are choosing a symbol we think might resonate with them at this moment in their life. That is a very different thing. JewelGift™ is not a discount. It is simply how we choose to do business. Consumer expectations around gifting and brand generosity have shifted. Increasingly, buyers and content creators look for brands whose operational decisions reflect their stated values. Our decision to include a curated gift with every order — and every collaboration — without codes or conditions, reflects a practical commitment to that principle rather than a campaign built around it.”