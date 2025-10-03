Nomad eSIM Teams Up with beIN SPORTS to Keep Fans Connected at the Singapore Grand Prix

Nomad eSIM has partnered with beIN SPORTS, the official broadcaster of Formula 1™, to give fans a fresh perspective on the Singapore Grand Prix this weekend.

The collaboration aims to ensure that fans and athletes stay seamlessly connected throughout the race weekend, focusing on the moments that matter most.

As part of beIN SPORTS’s original series Off The Grid, Nomad eSIM is featured in a special segment titled The Fan Connection.

The episode follows Liam Bushrod, a dedicated F1 superfan on an extraordinary mission to cycle to every circuit on the calendar. From the sunlit roads of Australia to the iconic night race in Singapore, Liam’s journey captures the true essence of passion for motorsport.

With Nomad eSIM keeping him connected across borders, Liam is able to share his experiences in real time — from video calls with family to uploading content on the go and navigating each new city.

His arrival in Singapore highlights the power of connectivity in bringing fans, family, and communities closer together.

The collaboration with beIN SPORTS brings Liam’s story to life, taking viewers alongside him as he pursues his dream, tackles challenges, and creates unforgettable memories. Thanks to Nomad eSIM, his adventure unfolds live, allowing fans to feel as if they’re part of the journey themselves.

The story is showcased in a 4–5 minute feature on Off The Grid, accompanied by shorter edits and social-first reels that are shared across beIN SPORTS’ broadcast, streaming app, and social channels. Fans can engage further with exclusive behind-the-scenes content, interactive Q&As, and digital highlights that capture the heart of Liam’s journey.

Beyond the race itself, viewers also experience the small yet human details: the gear Liam carries, the discoveries he makes along the way, and the candid moments that reveal the heart of his adventure.

For Nomad eSIM, this partnership celebrates global communities and staying connected wherever life takes fans.

General Manager of Nomad eSIM, Shern Ng, said: “We believe in powering freedom without limits and staying connected wherever your journey takes you. Partnering with beIN SPORTS, the official broadcaster of F1 is an exciting opportunity for us to connect with fans everywhere and engage with communities that, like us, thrive on speed, innovation, and living at the cutting edge.”

The Fan Connection premiered on 3 October as part of Off The Grid and continues to feature across beIN SPORTS channels and social platforms.

For visitors in Singapore this weekend, Nomad is offering a limited-time 20% cart discount on Nomad eSIM plans across Asia (*T&Cs apply) using the code RACE20.