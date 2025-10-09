Hilton Chania Old Town Resort & Spa to Launch in Crete’s Historic Port City Next Spring

The Tsiledakis Group has announced its newest project, Hilton Chania Old Town, expanding its growing presence in the Greek hospitality sector. Positioned at the entrance to Chania’s storied Old Town, the resort is due to open its doors in May 2026. Developed in collaboration with Hilton and to be managed by Hotelleading, the property will embody both classic Cretan charm and modern sophistication.

Comprising 85 thoughtfully designed rooms and suites—each boasting its own private pool—the hotel offers uninterrupted sea views from every floor and an impressive rooftop infinity pool overlooking the Cretan coast. Open throughout the year, Hilton Chania Old Town will provide an ideal retreat for international travellers drawn to Crete’s beauty, culture, and cuisine.

Steeped in centuries of history, Chania remains a living monument to its past as ancient Cydonia. Hilton Chania Old Town will immerse guests in the island’s heritage, from Venetian walls and Minoan ruins to Ottoman baths and its vibrant waterfront, while embodying the elegance of a cosmopolitan Greek getaway.

Set to operate 365 days a year, Hilton Chania will support Chania as a destination through:

Stimulating local employment

Supporting cultural and gastronomic initiatives

Attracting international business and events to Crete’s western capital

Offering a seamless blend of leisure and corporate travel in one destination

Hilton Chania will feature spacious interiors, elegant finishes, private balconies, and wellness amenities such as in-room saunas in selected suites. The sixth floor will be dedicated to high-end accommodations, including Presidential and Royal Suites, all with expansive sea views. The 600 m² Royal Suite will be among the largest on the island, accommodating up to 10 guests in a private setting ideal for VIPs, celebrities, honeymooners, and other discerning travellers.

In addition, the hotel will offer:

A 600 m² Spa & Wellness Centre featuring hammam, saunas, steam baths, and an indoor heated pool

State-of-the-art fitness centre with personal trainers

Conference Centre with breakout rooms, accommodating up to 250 people, ideal for high profile meetings, retreats, and international events

On-site retail, including boutiques and branded outlets

Concierge Clefs d’Or services

VIP entrance, valet parking, eco-bicycle access, and childcare services

Hilton Chania will blend the island’s culinary heritage with global sophistication to offer guests renowned culinary experiences during their stay. This includes:

Two-Level Gastro Bar & Fine Dining Venue, a spirited, day-to-night culinary journey

High-End Patisserie Boutique, gourmet creations and artisanal delicacies

Cigar & Spirits Lounge, curated humidors and a sea view bar

Rooftop Pool Club & Lounge Bar, echoing the energy of Ibiza and Mykonos with a uniquely Cretan flair

Andreas Koukas, director, development, Greece and Cyprus, Hilton, comments: “We are thrilled to partner with the Tsiledakis Group to bring Hilton Chania Old Town to the picturesque island of Crete. With its stunning beaches, vibrant cities and rich cultural heritage, Crete is an attractive holiday destination and this impressive property will meet growing demand for accommodation options on the island when it opens to guests next year.”



Labros Tsiledakis, Vice President of Development & Operations at the Tsiledakis Group, added: “With Hilton’s brand prestige and Hotelleading’s local expertise, we are not just building a hotel, we are building a new identity for Chania as an attractive, four-season Mediterranean destination.”

Originally signed as a Curio Collection by Hilton property, the hotel will now operate under Hilton Hotels & Resorts, the company’s flagship brand which has more than 600 properties worldwide.