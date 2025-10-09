Hilton Chania Old Town Resort & Spa to Launch in Crete’s Historic Port City Next Spring

The Tsiledakis Group has announced its newest project, Hilton Chania Old Town, expanding its growing presence in the Greek hospitality sector. Positioned at the entrance to Chania’s storied Old Town, the resort is due to open its doors in May 2026. Developed in collaboration with Hilton and to be managed by Hotelleading, the property will embody both classic Cretan charm and modern sophistication.
Comprising 85 thoughtfully designed rooms and suites—each boasting its own private pool—the hotel offers uninterrupted sea views from every floor and an impressive rooftop infinity pool overlooking the Cretan coast. Open throughout the year, Hilton Chania Old Town will provide an ideal retreat for international travellers drawn to Crete’s beauty, culture, and cuisine.
Steeped in centuries of history, Chania remains a living monument to its past as ancient Cydonia. Hilton Chania Old Town will immerse guests in the island’s heritage, from Venetian walls and Minoan ruins to Ottoman baths and its vibrant waterfront, while embodying the elegance of a cosmopolitan Greek getaway.
- Stimulating local employment
- Supporting cultural and gastronomic initiatives
- Attracting international business and events to Crete’s western capital
- Offering a seamless blend of leisure and corporate travel in one destination
Hilton Chania will feature spacious interiors, elegant finishes, private balconies, and wellness amenities such as in-room saunas in selected suites. The sixth floor will be dedicated to high-end accommodations, including Presidential and Royal Suites, all with expansive sea views.
The 600 m² Royal Suite will be among the largest on the island, accommodating up to 10 guests in a private setting ideal for VIPs, celebrities, honeymooners, and other discerning travellers.
- A 600 m² Spa & Wellness Centre featuring hammam, saunas, steam baths, and an indoor heated pool
- State-of-the-art fitness centre with personal trainers
- Conference Centre with breakout rooms, accommodating up to 250 people, ideal for high profile meetings, retreats, and international events
- On-site retail, including boutiques and branded outlets
- Concierge Clefs d’Or services
- VIP entrance, valet parking, eco-bicycle access, and childcare services
- Two-Level Gastro Bar & Fine Dining Venue, a spirited, day-to-night culinary journey
- High-End Patisserie Boutique, gourmet creations and artisanal delicacies
- Cigar & Spirits Lounge, curated humidors and a sea view bar
- Rooftop Pool Club & Lounge Bar, echoing the energy of Ibiza and Mykonos with a uniquely Cretan flair
Labros Tsiledakis, Vice President of Development & Operations at the Tsiledakis Group, added: “With Hilton’s brand prestige and Hotelleading’s local expertise, we are not just building a hotel, we are building a new identity for Chania as an attractive, four-season Mediterranean destination.”