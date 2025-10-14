Ashridge House Illuminated Returns This November with Dazzling New Displays

The much-loved Ashridge House Illuminated is set to make a spectacular return this November, transforming the historic Hertfordshire estate into a glittering wonderland featuring more than 20 breathtaking light installations — including brand-new displays — and an expanded festive food village for 2025.
Every winter, online searches for “lights trail” soar across the UK as families look for the perfect seasonal outing, and this year’s event promises to deliver one of the most enchanting experiences yet.
Stretching across 1.7 kilometres of Ashridge’s Grade II* listed gardens, the immersive trail features over 20 mesmerising light artworks that guide visitors through a world of colour, sparkle and festive cheer. With new attractions, photo opportunities and magical moments around every turn, Ashridge House Illuminated 2025 is shaping up to be the highlight of the festive calendar.
- Open from 27th November 2025 through 1st January 2026
- First entry from 4pm, last entry from 7:30pm
- Tickets from £14.40 for children and £23.50 for adults
- Free parking right near the trail’s entrance
- Wheelchair and buggy accessible*
- Book now: https://www.ashridgehouse.org.uk/whats-on/ashridge-house-illuminated/