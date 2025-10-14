Ashridge House Illuminated Returns This November with Dazzling New Displays

The much-loved Ashridge House Illuminated is set to make a spectacular return this November, transforming the historic Hertfordshire estate into a glittering wonderland featuring more than 20 breathtaking light installations — including brand-new displays — and an expanded festive food village for 2025.

Every winter, online searches for “lights trail” soar across the UK as families look for the perfect seasonal outing, and this year’s event promises to deliver one of the most enchanting experiences yet.

Stretching across 1.7 kilometres of Ashridge’s Grade II* listed gardens, the immersive trail features over 20 mesmerising light artworks that guide visitors through a world of colour, sparkle and festive cheer. With new attractions, photo opportunities and magical moments around every turn, Ashridge House Illuminated 2025 is shaping up to be the highlight of the festive calendar.

Event Details

Open from 27th November 2025 through 1st January 2026

First entry from 4pm, last entry from 7:30pm

Tickets from £14.40 for children and £23.50 for adults

Free parking right near the trail’s entrance

Wheelchair and buggy accessible*

Book now: https://www.ashridgehouse.org.uk/whats-on/ashridge-house-illuminated/

Booking and managing tickets to Ashridge House Illuminations couldn’t be easier, thanks to a booking system that allows visitors to easily change the day of their visit in case of wet weather at absolutely no extra cost.

Due to last year’s popularity of dog-friendly sessions, dogs will be once again welcome to join their humans on the trail every Wednesday and Thursday evenings. Pups and humans alike will have the opportunity to visit the extended festive Food Village, which promises to deliver a bigger and cosier experience than last year, with even more seasonal favourites, warming drinks, and sweet treats from local traders.

David Evans, Managing Director, Ashridge House says: “We’re so excited to welcome visitors back to Ashridge House for what is surely becoming one of Hertfordshire’s most magical festive traditions.

“Illuminated isn’t just a stunning light trail, it’s a chance to experience the beauty of the historic grounds in a completely unique way. Events like this are vital in helping us care for and preserve Ashridge House so it can be enjoyed for generations to come.

“We’re proud to be working with SLX again to create an unforgettable experience and introduce new, exciting light installations. While the focus is on creating magical moments, we’re also committed to making the event greener, with more than 50% of the trail powered by green energy.

“We’ve listened to our visitors and brought back popular features like dog-friendly sessions, and we’ve expanded the festive Food Village with even more local produce and exciting vendors, so everyone can make a whole evening of their visit.

“Illuminated really is a magical way to celebrate the season with friends and family, and we can’t wait to open our gates and share this special experience once again.”

Ashridge House is conveniently located in Berkhamsted, Hertfordshire, off J20 on the M25, just a 30 min drive from Luton and 45 min drive from Heathrow. The nearest train station is Berkhamsted, which visitors can reach in only 35 mins from London Euston train station.