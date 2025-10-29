SLTCS Introduces Licensed Private Car Hire Service in Sri Lanka for European Visitors

Sri Lanka Taxi Charter Service International Limited (SLTCS Ltd.) has launched a new private car-and-driver charter service tailored specifically to European travellers exploring Sri Lanka.

The service connects guests with government-licensed Tourist Drivers and air-conditioned vehicles for flexible point-to-point travel. Travellers receive a confirmed written quote before arrival and are matched with a suitable driver and vehicle according to itinerary length, group size, and travel style—removing the uncertainty associated with public transport or informal taxi arrangements.

“Building on our proven track record serving Japanese travelers, we are entering the United Kingdom market. By providing licensed tour drivers who meet the exacting standards of Japanese guests, we will make a trip to Sri Lanka exceptional.” said a SLTCS spokesperson.

English-speaking drivers are included as standard, with other languages available when arranged in advance. Japanese-speaking drivers may also be provided on request.

Travellers can choose from private sedans (1–3 people), standard vans (4–6), and larger vans (6–9), all air-conditioned. Child seats can be provided when children’s age, height, and weight are shared at the time of enquiry.

The booking process involves three simple steps: travellers send an enquiry with dates and group details; SLTCS responds with a tailored route and clear pricing; the traveller confirms the booking. Before departure, the assigned driver’s name, vehicle, and contact details are shared, usually via WhatsApp, to coordinate meeting points at the airport or other locations.

Pricing is designed to be clear and competitive. SLTCS notes that its rates aim to sit at the lower end of the market and are often positioned at around 30% below typical major travel agency arrangements, with specific pricing set per itinerary.

High season runs from December to March, so advance planning is advised. Due to demand, charters of fewer than four days are not currently available.

Payment is split into two components: the Agency Service Fee is paid securely online, while the Driver Fare is settled directly with the driver in Sri Lankan Rupees unless otherwise agreed. SLTCS acts as an intermediary, with the transport contract formed directly between traveller and driver. Agency Service Fee refunds are possible up to seven days before travel; fees become non-refundable within six days of the start date.

Charters are arranged not only for transfers but also for touring, with drivers assisting with planning timings, rest stops, and adjusting routes to weather and energy levels.

If in-depth historical or cultural interpretation is required, licensed national or site guides can be added. For tours such as safaris or whale-watching, SLTCS can suggest reliable partners, with payments handled directly with each provider.

The service is also available for business itineraries requiring multi-site access or inspection visits, with receipts and invoices issued upon request.

For late-night arrivals, the team will advise the most suitable and safe arrangements based on journey distance, driver rest requirements, and budget considerations.

About SLTCS Ltd.

Sri Lanka Taxi Charter Service International Limited is an online intermediary for ground transportation, incorporated in Hong Kong (CR No. 78456401). Head office: Unit 2A, 17/F, Glenealy Tower, No. 1 Glenealy, Central, Hong Kong S.A.R. Director: Shintaro Okuda. Tel: +852-6775-0739 / +81-90-5574-1933.