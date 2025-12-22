Winter Roads Lead to Beauty: Five UK Villages Best Discovered by Car

Britain’s winter months are often overlooked by travellers, yet they offer some of the most visually striking scenes of the year. In December, stone cottages glow under fading afternoon light, and rural landscapes are shaped by frost and crisp winter air. Car-sharing marketplace Turo points to the villages that look particularly special during the colder season.

While urban Christmas destinations remain popular, many of the country’s most charming villages are found well away from rail networks. Reaching these locations often requires a car, making road travel the most practical way to uncover hidden countryside gems and coastal settlements that feel peaceful and unspoilt in winter.

Turo has curated a list of five villages that capture the essence of Britain’s winter beauty.

Biury, Gloucestershire

Bibury is a small Cotswolds village that becomes far easier to enjoy in winter, when visitor numbers drop and the roads are quieter. The village is centred around the River Coln, with a compact layout that makes it straightforward to explore on foot once parked. Public transport options are limited, especially outside peak tourist seasons, so arriving by car is the most practical way to visit. Winter also tends to offer clearer access to walking routes around the village, which can be overcrowded during the spring and summer months. For travellers looking for a countryside stop, Bibury is a convenient and accessible choice.

Castle Combe, Wiltshire

Castle Combe is a compact Cotswolds village known for its well-preserved historic centre and small network of lanes that weren’t designed with modern transport in mind. Public transport is limited, with the nearest rail connection several miles away and infrequent bus services, making a car the most practical way to visit at any time of year. The village has a few pubs, a hotel, and easy access to short walking routes, so most visitors spend their time exploring the immediate area rather than moving between attractions. Winter typically brings fewer day-trippers than peak season, which makes navigating and parking simpler for those arriving by car.

Shere, Surrey

Shere is one of Surrey’s most accessible countryside villages for Londoners, yet it still sits more than a mile from the nearest rail station, making a car the simplest means of getting there. The village has a practical mix of pubs, cafés and short circular walking routes, making it suitable for a half-day or full-day winter visit. Roads into the village are well maintained, but public transport runs less frequently in colder months, limiting flexibility for travellers. Arriving by car also gives visitors the option to combine Shere with neighbouring villages or the Surrey Hills, which are not connected by direct public transport.

Hawkshead, Lake District

Hawkshead is a rural village in the central Lake District that serves as a convenient base for winter walks and access to the wider fells. While there are bus connections to nearby towns, services are reduced in the colder months and routes between villages can be slow; for many visitors, a car makes travel between walking start points, cafés and accommodation far more efficient. The village itself has a selection of shops, pubs and cafés clustered around a compact centre, and its location means visitors can reach lakes, tarns and footpaths without relying on irregular public transport. In winter, shorter daylight hours make it useful to have control over arrival and departure times, and having a vehicle allows visitors to manage logistics around weather and seasonal opening times.

Staithes, North Yorkshire

Staithes is a small fishing village on the North Yorkshire coast where narrow streets and steep approaches make driving the simplest way to visit. Public transport is limited to infrequent bus services, and the nearest rail station is several miles inland. In winter, the village is much quieter than during the summer months, making it easier to explore the harbour area, local cafés and short coastal walks. Parking is located at the top of the village, with pedestrian access down to the waterfront, so a car offers flexibility for combining Staithes with nearby coastal routes or inland stops in the North York Moors.

With these travel constraints, car sharing becomes a straightforward solution, giving visitors access to suitable vehicles and the freedom to plan trips around winter conditions.