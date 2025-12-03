Titanic Legacy Returns to Liverpool as Major Exhibition Launches at Former White Star Line Headquarters

In January 2026, the story of the Titanic will reconnect with its roots as a major exhibition opens in the building from which the vessel’s fateful voyage was originally overseen. The former White Star Line headquarters, now the White Star Line Hotel at 30 James Street, will host the display for the very first time.

From 8 January to 10 March 2026, Titanic in Focus: White Star Line Hotel will allow visitors to experience the ship’s history within the very walls where plans for her journey were crafted.

The exhibition traces the full lifespan of the world-famous ocean liner, covering her pioneering engineering, the luxury of her maiden voyage, and the tragedy that befell her. The collection also includes a significant section dedicated to her rediscovery, with artefacts recovered from the seabed.

Key exhibition features include:

The Aft Grand Staircase: The largest surviving section of this iconic feature.

The largest surviving section of this iconic feature. Wreckage Artefacts: Including an intact deck chair recovered from the North Atlantic.

Including an intact deck chair recovered from the North Atlantic. Wallace Hartley’s Sheet Music: A poignant fragment belonging to the Lancashire-born bandleader who played until the end.

A poignant fragment belonging to the Lancashire-born bandleader who played until the end. Personal Archives: Rare letters and documents that illuminate the human stories aboard the ship.

The organisers anticipate exceptionally high demand, and visitors are encouraged to secure tickets early to avoid disappointment.

Further details and booking options can be found at whitestarlinehotel.co.uk/titanic-exhibition/.