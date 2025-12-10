Public Voting Begins for 2026 Smiley Charity Film Awards as Hundreds of Charities Seek National Support

Public voting has now opened for the 2026 Smiley Charity Film Awards, marking the start of the world’s largest celebration of charitable storytelling on film. More than 500 charities are now in the running for national recognition in a competition widely regarded as the “Oscars of the charity world.”

This year’s participants span a diverse range of organisations, from small volunteer-led groups such as Bristol Animal Rescue Centre to major national bodies including Dementia UK. Each charity is now urging the public to show support for their cause by casting an online vote.

The awards organisers said the process takes less than two minutes, describing it as “quicker than eating a mince pie” while emphasising that the vote could be the deciding factor between a film advancing to a finalist position or “fades into the background”. The awards ceremony is due to take place in March 2026.

Over the past eight years, the Charity Film Awards have supported more than 5,000 charities, drawn almost 1 million voters and generated over 350 million film impressions. Last year’s virtual awards ceremony attracted 181,000 viewers, underlining the growing reach and profile of the initiative across the UK and internationally.

The 2026 entries reflect a wide range of social causes, including homelessness, global development, youth support, mental health, disability inclusion, and animal welfare. Films are categorised according to the charity’s annual turnover, ranging from under £100,000 to more than £50 million, ensuring fair representation across the sector.

Finalists are expected to be revealed in February 2026 following the public voting stage, with a professional judging panel set to decide the winning films thereafter.

Past judges and supporters have included representatives from the BBC, BFI National Archive, Meta, LinkedIn, HSBC and Airbnb, alongside celebrity presenters such as Tamzin Outhwaite, Scarlette Douglas, Patrick Grant, Jeff Brazier, Patsy Palmer, Una Healy and Patsy Kensit.

Speaking about the launch of public voting, Nicolas Loufrani, Founder of the Smiley Movement (the CIC powering the Awards), said: "The Charity Film Awards show what happens when creativity meets compassion. These films don't just tell stories they change lives by sparking awareness, funding, and action. Every vote helps amplify a cause that might otherwise go unheard. With over 500 powerful films this year, the public has a real opportunity to shape which stories get national attention."



Members of the public can watch and vote for charity films online by:

Searching by charity name

Browsing by UN Sustainable Development Goal

Filtering by charity size or category

Or exploring all films

Voters can support as many films as they wish (one vote per film).

Voting closes: 31 January 2026.