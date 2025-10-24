Haunted Road Trips: Britain’s Spookiest Destinations to Explore This Halloween

Explore Britain’s most chilling castles, ruins, and ghost towns for the ultimate Halloween adventure

Includes expert guidance on visiting historic haunted sites safely and respectfully

Car sharing platform Turo has unveiled the UK’s most haunted locations perfect for a Halloween road trip, as thrill-seekers gear up to uncover Britain’s eerie past this spooky season.

With Halloween landing on a Friday this year, many Brits are taking advantage of the long weekend to explore the nation’s darker corners – from medieval fortresses steeped in tragedy to forgotten hamlets lost to time. Each site promises more than spine-chilling tales; they offer a unique window into the folklore and history that shaped the nation.

Rory Brimmer, Managing Director of car sharing marketplace Turo UK, says: “Britain’s most haunted locations are often found in remote areas that public transport simply doesn’t reach. These aren’t theme park attractions – they’re genuine historical sites with fascinating, sometimes tragic, stories that have captivated people for centuries. Having a vehicle makes exploration of these places easy, arriving early to beat the crowds or staying late as darkness falls for the full atmospheric experience. Whether it’s a rugged 4×4 for reaching isolated ruins or a comfortable estate car for a weekend ghost-hunting adventure with friends, Turo offers the perfect vehicle to make any Halloween road trip genuinely memorable and perhaps a little unsettling.”

Turo’s Top Haunted Road Trip Destinations for Halloween 2025



Pluckley Village, Kent – Britain’s Most Haunted Village



Officially recognised by the Guinness Book of Records as Britain’s most haunted village, Pluckley boasts at least twelve documented ghosts, from the Screaming Man of Fright Corner to the Red Lady of St Nicholas Church. The village’s narrow lanes and ancient buildings create an authentically eerie atmosphere, particularly as autumn mist rolls across the Kent countryside.

Located in the heart of the Garden of England, Pluckley is easily accessible via the M20, making it perfect for a day trip from London or a stop on a longer Kent coastal route. The village pubs offer warming refreshments and local ghost stories, while the surrounding countryside provides excellent walking routes for those brave enough to explore after dark.

Driving time from London: Approximately 1 hour 15 minutes

Halloween tip: Visit the churchyard at dusk for the most atmospheric experience, but remember to be respectful – these are real graves with real history.

Pendle Hill, Lancashire – Home of the Pendle Witch Trials



The site of England’s most famous witch trials in 1612, Pendle Hill looms over the Lancashire countryside with an undeniable presence. The area around the hill features several locations connected to the accused witches, including Malkin Tower (now demolished) and the village of Newchurch, where several of the accused lived.

The hill itself offers spectacular views across Lancashire and Yorkshire, with several walking trails of varying difficulty. The journey through the surrounding villages passes traditional stone cottages and ancient farms that have changed little since the 17th century, creating an immersive historical experience.

Driving time from Manchester: Approximately 1 hour

Pro tip: The climb to Pendle Hill’s summit takes about 90 minutes and rewards visitors with panoramic views. Pack warm clothes – the Lancashire hills can be cold and windy, even in October.

The Ancient Ram Inn, Gloucestershire –England’s Most Haunted Inn



Dating back to 1145, the Ancient Ram Inn in Wotton-under-Edge has a reputation that extends far beyond Gloucestershire. Built on a pagan burial ground and once used for child sacrifice according to local legend, the inn has reported paranormal activity including ghostly monks, a witch, and a cavalier. The building can be visited by arrangement, offering an intimate look at medieval architecture alongside its supernatural reputation.

The location in the Cotswolds means the journey offers beautiful countryside views, with several charming villages perfect for lunch stops. The area’s wealth of historical sites makes it ideal for combining ghost hunting with more traditional sightseeing.

Driving time from Bristol: Approximately 45 minutes

Visit note: The inn offers tours by appointment. Book well in advance, especially around Halloween when demand is high.

Edinburgh’s Underground Vaults, Scotland – Hidden History Beneath the City



Edinburgh’s famous underground vaults, sealed for over 200 years, offer one of Britain’s most atmospheric paranormal experiences. Used for everything from storage to illegal whisky distilling and rumoured to have housed the victims of Burke and Hare, these claustrophobic spaces beneath the city streets create an genuinely unsettling environment.

The city itself offers countless historical attractions beyond the vaults, from Edinburgh Castle to the Royal Mile. The drive from England through the Scottish Borders provides stunning scenery and numerous stopping points for those making a weekend of it.

Tour information: Multiple companies offer vault tours, including specialist ghost tours after dark. Book in advance as they sell out quickly, particularly around Halloween.

