oklanzarote.com Rolls Out Sustainable Excursions Showcasing Lanzarote’s Natural Wonders

oklanzarote.com, one of Lanzarote’s leading excursion specialists, has launched a series of guided eco-friendly tours designed to highlight the island’s distinctive landscape while prioritising its environmental protection.

The island continues to lead by example in the field of sustainable tourism. Earlier this year, the Cabildo and local tourist board unveiled a campaign urging visitors to engage with Lanzarote in ways that respect the environment and improve the wellbeing of its residents.

On 2 July 2025, Lanzarote will welcome the 30th anniversary review of the World Charter for Sustainable Tourism at the celebrated Jameos del Agua – an event that further reinforces its global standing as a beacon of sustainability.

The company’s new experiences range from intimate guided hikes across volcanic terrain, reducing strain on busier paths, to eco-cultural routes that showcase the island’s volcanic geology and the celebrated influence of César Manrique.

Its marine eco-tours comply with the protective regulations of the Chinijo Archipelago Marine Reserve and help channel economic benefits to local communities by partnering with independent restaurants, wineries and regional guides.

For UK holidaymakers, these excursions offer an authentic way to explore Lanzarote’s rich heritage while travelling responsibly.

Despite welcoming more than 3.2 million visitors in 2024, the island has taken steps to safeguard its environment. A pilot scheme introduced shuttle buses to the Volcanoes Natural Park to curb private vehicle traffic during high-season periods – an initiative aimed at sustainable access to Timanfaya and adjacent protected areas.

“Our new eco-tours allow visitors to enjoy Lanzarote in a way that safeguards its volcanic and marine heritage,” said Luis Manzano, founder of oklanzarote.com.

“British visitors are increasingly looking for holidays that combine sunshine with purpose. Lanzarote now offers not just beaches and resorts, but also eco-experiences that align with the values of today’s responsible traveller.

“We want travellers to experience the island’s magic while ensuring it remains unspoilt for generations to come.”