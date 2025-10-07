NAD+ AT HOME Launches Injectable Pen, Offering Professional-Level Anti-Ageing Therapy at Home

UK wellness company NAD+ AT HOME today announced the release of its NAD+ Injectable Pen – a refillable, reusable at-home device that delivers the same energy-enhancing, anti-ageing and cellular-restoring benefits traditionally associated with NAD+ IV drips in clinics.

The new pen provides a straightforward way for individuals to support cellular health and boost energy metabolism at home. Its launch reflects the brand’s ongoing efforts to broaden access to longevity treatments once confined to professional environments.

Once favoured almost exclusively by celebrities, professional athletes and luxury wellness centres, NAD+ (nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide) has become a cornerstone of modern longevity research. Present in every cell of the body, this essential coenzyme powers energy production, facilitates DNA repair and promotes healthy ageing. By improving mitochondrial efficiency and strengthening cellular resilience, NAD+ can enhance vitality, focus and long-term wellbeing.

The NAD+ Injectable Pen brings these sought-after benefits into the domestic sphere, catering to the increasing demand for convenient, at-home wellness options.

Users testing the product have already shared notable results, including improved cognitive focus, reduced tiredness and even visible gains in skin quality. Beauty journalist Gabriella Pisani remarked: “Looking after myself feels so much easier .”

As interest in longevity-focused health solutions continues to grow worldwide, the launch of the NAD+ Injectable Pen cements NAD+ AT HOME’s position as a pioneer in accessible wellness innovation, reshaping how advanced therapies can be delivered and experienced at home.

About NAD+ AT HOME

Founded in 2023, NAD+ AT HOME is a UK-based wellness brand dedicated to bringing advanced, science-backed health and wellbeing treatments directly to people in the comfort of their own homes. The company was established with a clear mission: to make high-quality, evidence-based therapies more accessible, convenient, and affordable outside of traditional clinical settings.