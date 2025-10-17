Eyeweb Completes Charity Marathon, Raising £1,900 for NHS Health Stars

The team at Eyeweb, a web design and digital marketing agency based in Hessle, has successfully completed a 26.2-mile charity challenge, raising £1,909.87 (including Gift Aid) for NHS Health Stars.

The walk, titled Cards Against Eyeweb, took place on 26 September 2025 and saw participants trek from Brough through Hull city centre to Hornsea. Along the way, team members took part in a series of humorous forfeits, including “Eat a dog biscuit”, “Wear face paint”, and “Team chant with pom poms”, which added plenty of fun to the day’s effort.

Thanks to donations from the public and sponsorships from local businesses, including Dutch Imports & Daughters and Re-Dec Painting & Decorating Services, the team surpassed their fundraising goal, bringing the final total to more than £1,900.

“The team is absolutely thrilled with the amount raised,” said Paul Scott, Managing Director of Eyeweb. “It was a tough challenge, but the forfeits definitely kept us laughing. We’re so grateful to everyone who donated, cheered us on or sponsored the event.”

Eyeweb has a long-standing partnership with NHS Health Stars, having designed and developed their current website. As the official charity of Humber Teaching NHS Foundation Trust, Health Stars funds vital projects, equipment and wellbeing activities that go beyond the scope of traditional NHS budgets.

“We are so grateful to everyone at Eyeweb for taking on this challenge and for choosing to support Health Stars.” Said Anita Green, Charity Manager at NHS Health Stars.

“The money they have raised is already making a real difference to people in our communities, adding sparkle to the care that they receive from our fabulous teams.”

Funds from the event will help support NHS Health Stars’ ongoing initiatives, including the recent provision of emergency clothing for patients in the mental health crisis assessment ward.

For more details on Eyeweb’s work and previous fundraising efforts, visit www.eyeweb.co.uk.