Ziba Med Spa Launches in Los Angeles and Announces November Community Open House

Ziba Med Spa, a physician-led aesthetics and wellness clinic in Los Angeles, has officially opened its doors and is now accepting new clients. The practice, founded by Dr. Michael Eshaghian, a board-certified OB/GYN with significant experience in women’s health and aesthetic medicine, offers a medically supervised range of non-surgical aesthetic and wellness treatments.

The name “Ziba,” which means “beautiful” in Persian, reflects the clinic’s belief that beauty is personal and that aesthetic care should be both medical in nature and meaningful to the individual. The practice has been designed with a strong commitment to safety, clinical guidance and individualised treatment planning, blending medical knowledge with modern technology to deliver evidence-based care.

Ziba Med Spa offers a broad selection of treatments, including injectables, CO2 facial rejuvenation, chemical peels, bespoke facials, microneedling, PRP for skin and hair restoration, bio-identical hormone therapy, non-surgical vaginal rejuvenation, and IV and NAD+ infusions. Further details can be found at www.zibamedspa.org

To introduce the clinic to the wider community, Ziba Med Spa will hold an open house event on Wednesday, 19 November 2025, from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM at its Los Angeles location: 18556 Ventura Blvd, Tarzana, CA 91356. Attendees will be able to explore the facility, meet the clinical team, view live demonstrations and learn more about the treatment options available. Light refreshments will be served, and members of the media are invited to attend.

“Ziba’s priority is to provide medically sound care and help clients make informed decisions about their aesthetic and wellness options,” said Dr. Eshaghian. “We look forward to supporting individuals who want safe, effective and carefully supervised non-surgical treatments.”

Ziba’s Director of Operations, Dima Hamzah, said that clients appreciate Ziba’s model because many medical spas offer minimal medical oversight, whereas Ziba emphasises clear communication, direct access to the clinical team and a transparent overview of treatment pathways.

Ziba Med Spa also collaborates with La Vie Medical Center, a specialist women’s health and cosmetic gynaecology practice with clinics in Tarzana and Van Nuys. La Vie provides both surgical and non-surgical cosmetic gynaecology services, along with advanced gynaecologic wellness care. This partnership offers Ziba Med Spa clients a comprehensive continuum of care supported by board-certified experts in both aesthetics and gynaecology. More information about La Vie Medical Center can be found at www.laviemedicalcenter.com