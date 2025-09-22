Takeaways Branded a ‘Luxury’ as Millions Cut Back and 1 in 11 Turn to Food Banks

New research has revealed that 9% of adults in the UK have relied on food banks in the past year, while nearly two-thirds of the population have had to give up everyday pleasures amid ongoing cost-of-living struggles.
A nationally representative survey of 2,000 adults, carried out for hotukdeals, highlights the extent of Britain’s financial hardship. More than half (59%) admitted they have worried about money in the past six months, with almost a third (30%) losing sleep at least once a week. Almost one in four (23%) reported that financial stress has led to disputes with partners or family members.
Simple indulgences such as dining out, ordering takeaways, and trips to the cinema are increasingly viewed as beyond reach for many households.
According to the findings, 32% of respondents said they no longer eat out at restaurants, while a further 28% said they have stopped ordering takeaways.
Cultural and leisure activities have also been cut back, with 26% saying they have stopped going to the cinema, concerts, or the theatre.
Another 26% said they have cancelled or avoided taking holidays altogether.
Perhaps most alarming is that almost one in eleven adults across the UK admitted turning to food banks or community pantries in the last year to make ends meet.
- Mental health toll: 16% of those suffering from financial stress avoid opening bills or bank statements, and 7% have needed medication or therapy