Takeaways Branded a ‘Luxury’ as Millions Cut Back and 1 in 11 Turn to Food Banks

New research has revealed that 9% of adults in the UK have relied on food banks in the past year, while nearly two-thirds of the population have had to give up everyday pleasures amid ongoing cost-of-living struggles.

A nationally representative survey of 2,000 adults, carried out for hotukdeals, highlights the extent of Britain’s financial hardship. More than half (59%) admitted they have worried about money in the past six months, with almost a third (30%) losing sleep at least once a week. Almost one in four (23%) reported that financial stress has led to disputes with partners or family members.

Simple indulgences such as dining out, ordering takeaways, and trips to the cinema are increasingly viewed as beyond reach for many households.

According to the findings, 32% of respondents said they no longer eat out at restaurants, while a further 28% said they have stopped ordering takeaways.

Cultural and leisure activities have also been cut back, with 26% saying they have stopped going to the cinema, concerts, or the theatre.

Another 26% said they have cancelled or avoided taking holidays altogether.

Perhaps most alarming is that almost one in eleven adults across the UK admitted turning to food banks or community pantries in the last year to make ends meet.

Key Findings:

Food bank Britain: 9% (almost 1 in 11) of UK adults have used food banks in the past year, specifically due to cost-of-living pressures

Nation gripped by money worries: 59% have worried about finances in the past 6 months, with 21% worrying “a great deal”

Eating out is now a luxury: 32% of Britons have given up eating out at restaurants, and a further 28% have given up takeaways

Entertainment sacrificed: 26% have stopped going to the cinema, concerts or theatre; 26% have given up or cancelled holidays

Mental health toll: 16% of those suffering from financial stress avoid opening bills or bank statements, and 7% have needed medication or therapy

Commenting on the findings, Ben Smye, consumer expert at hotukdeals, said: “These findings reveal the hidden mental health crisis behind the cost-of-living headlines. When people are losing sleep weekly and experiencing panic attacks over money, it’s clear the impact goes far beyond bank balances. The financial crisis has become a public health concern.”

The psychological toll is equally alarming. Beyond the headline figure of 59% experiencing financial worry, the research reveals a nation under severe mental strain. Nearly one in four respondents (23%) with money worries admitted that they have caused arguments with family members or partners, while 16% have become so overwhelmed they avoid opening bills or checking bank statements entirely.

When asked what they would do with an unexpected £500, almost one in five (19%) said they would immediately put it towards essential bills or debt, a telling indicator of how many households are operating on a financial knife-edge.

The survey also uncovered the creative and sometimes desperate lengths people are going to make ends meet. When asked about unusual money-saving methods, responses ranged from the mundane to the heartbreaking, with many turning to online surveys and reducing holiday plans. Multiple respondents specifically mentioned “doing lots of free things” and limiting holiday frequency, highlighting how the crisis has fundamentally altered leisure and family time.

Ben added: “While we love hearing about and sharing creative ways to save money at hotukdeals, it’s worrying when people have to go to extreme lengths to save. One respondent shockingly said they didn’t eat for 3 days to save money, and while that is certainly not the norm, it’s extremely sad to hear.”

On the positive side, when asked about whether they would need to go into debt to maintain their current lifestyle, 81% of respondents said they wouldn’t. Of those, 37% said they would have to cut back on expenditure to avoid going into debt, but 43% said they would not need to change anything. However, 6% said they already have gone into debt and a further 7% said they probably would.