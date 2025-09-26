Vegan Chocolat Introduces Coffee Bean Confectionery Chips – Real Coffee for Professional Kitchens

Vegan Chocolat, the B2B division of Plamil Foods, has launched its latest innovation: Coffee Bean Confectionery Chips. The new ingredient is tailored for professional users across bakeries, dessert and snack production, catering businesses, food service providers, and pâtissiers who want a dependable way to add genuine coffee flavour to their products.

These chips stand apart from standard coffee confectionery. Rather than relying on synthetic flavourings or liquid extracts, they are made directly from roasted coffee beans, using a technique similar to chocolate manufacturing.

This process retains the natural profile of coffee, producing a silky texture paired with the recognisable intensity of roasted beans. The outcome is an ingredient similar to chocolate, offering both authenticity and consistency across a wide range of recipes.

For those in the food industry, the chips open up numerous possibilities. They can be used in baking, as a decorative finish for pastries, as a coating for confectionery, or as a base for desserts.

Their multifunctional nature allows chefs and manufacturers to streamline processes by removing artificial additives and replacing them with a single, versatile ingredient that delivers flavour and function.

The chips also reflect today’s dietary expectations. They are free from common allergens, suitable for vegan and vegetarian diets, and produced at Plamil’s BRCGS-certified facility in the UK. With its nut-free and dairy-free environment, the company ensures added confidence for professionals catering to consumers with special dietary requirements.

This introduction also mirrors wider changes within the food sector. Demand for natural, transparent and clean-label ingredients is growing as businesses and consumers move away from artificial additives.

Vegan Chocolat’s Coffee Bean Confectionery Chips meet this demand by offering an ingredient that is natural, ethically produced and manufactured in the UK with sustainability at its core.

Adrian Ling, Managing Director of Plamil Foods, said: “Coffee is one of the most recognisable and loved flavours worldwide. By creating a chip made with real coffee beans, we are giving professionals a practical way to use real coffee in their products, without compromise. This innovation combines authenticity with ease of use, which we believe will benefit businesses across the food industry.”

Pricing & Formats

Coffee Bean Confectionery Chips are available in two bulk formats:

1 kg bags – £19.68 per kg (standard trade rate)

– £19.68 per kg (standard trade rate) 7.5 kg bulk packs – £106.38

Quantity discounts are offered at 5% (2–4 cases), 9% (5–9 cases), and 12% (10+ cases).

Special Launch Offer

To mark the launch, Vegan Chocolat is providing a 20% discount on both formats for a limited period. All orders placed within mainland UK qualify for free shipping.