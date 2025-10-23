Mestizo Chelsea & Camden Welcome Londoners to Honour ‘Day of the Dead’ Traditions

This October and November, the renowned Mexican restaurant group Mestizo is inviting Londoners to embrace one of Mexico’s most cherished cultural celebrations – Día de Muertos (Day of the Dead).

Both Mestizo Chelsea and Camden will come alive with colourful altars, authentic customs, and exclusive culinary experiences, all designed to capture the soul of this meaningful tradition.

In Mexico, Día de Muertos is a heartfelt occasion to remember and honour departed loved ones. At the heart of this observance lies the altar, beautifully decorated with flowers, candles, food, and photographs. Every detail carries symbolic weight: cempasuchil blooms help guide spirits home, candles illuminate their journey, and their favourite dishes await to greet them.

Mestizo will warmly welcome visitors to take part by bringing photographs of their loved ones, which will be incorporated into the altars displayed throughout the festivities — a touching tribute to remembrance, unity, and love.

A diverse calendar of events will unfold, showcasing the vibrant spirit of Día de Muertos.

On Thursday 30th October, the Annual Costume Party at Downstairs Camden promises an evening of rhythm, dancing, and authentic Mexican celebration.

On Friday 31st October, Mestizo Market will host “Pa’ tu Calaverita” from 4pm–7pm, inspired by the Mexican custom where children collect sweets. Guests can create their own “calaverita” bags filled with traditional Mexican treats at a set price.

The festivities continue on Saturday 1st November with Night of Catrinas at Mestizo Chelsea from 7pm — an elegant evening featuring a bespoke menu and face painting for those wishing to embody Mexico’s iconic Catrinas.

Finally, on Sunday 2nd November, both Chelsea and Camden venues will present a Día de Muertos Brunch, brimming with vibrant flavours and festive colour.

Complementing the celebrations will be Semana de Moles (Week of Moles), running from 29th October to 2nd November. Mole, Mexico’s signature sauce, is a rich blend of spices, chillies, seeds, and sometimes chocolate — a complex culinary art form with regional variations such as the deep mole poblano and nutty encacahuatado.

Alexis Sanchez, who oversees both Mestizo restaurants, said: “We are thrilled to announce Mestizo’s calendar of celebrations, from costume parties and Catrinas to a special Día de Muertos brunch.

“At Mestizo, the Día de Muertos isn’t just a celebration; it’s a moment of connection, memory and respect. This year in London, we invite guests to enjoy our special events and bring their own beloved photos or mementos to join our community of remembrance.”

Throughout the week, Mestizo will also host tastings of various moles, giving Londoners a rare chance to explore the depth and artistry of this celebrated Mexican dish — an ode to heritage, tradition, and exquisite flavour.

For further details, visit london.mestizomx.com.