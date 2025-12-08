Leading Distillery Group Implements Pisys Permit to Work System

Ian Macleod Distillers has rolled out the Pisys Permit to Work system across five of its distillery locations, enhancing the efficiency and control of safety-critical maintenance and operational tasks.

Pisys, a Scotland-based software developer, is known for creating configurable cloud-based HSEQ solutions supporting sectors including energy, food production, healthcare, and education. Its Permit to Work platform is used internationally to support safe and streamlined risk management.

Ian Macleod Distillers – an independent spirits producer recognised for brands including Glengoyne, Rosebank, Edinburgh Gin, Smokehead and Tamdhu – maintains an ongoing programme of upgrades and essential maintenance across its varied estate. Many tasks involve high-risk environments, such as working at height, hot work or confined space entry.

The distillery group’s previous paper-based system had become restrictive due to increasing activity, prompting the search for a more adaptable digital solution that aligned with its operational needs.

Working in distilling requires strict oversight of specific high-hazard scenarios. Risks such as breach of containment – the accidental release of flammable substances – must be managed through robust isolations procedures. Competence certifications, insurance checks and considerations for visitor safety also play a critical role in permit administration.

Comprehensive risk assessments are required ahead of all work, ensuring all personnel understand the risks and control measures connected to their assigned tasks.

Following a one-month trial across two sites, the business reported benefits including faster processing and increased visibility of live permits. The system has since been deployed across five distilleries, with measurable improvements in oversight and time efficiency.

John Colquhoun, Central Sites Maintenance Manager, commented: “We’ve seen significant benefits in a relatively short time, faster processing of permits and improved visibility of tasks have really made a difference to our operation. Particular highlights were the speed of set up by the Pisys team and the ease of configuring the system to create or amend permits. Managing isolations and contractors is also very easy and the whole system has the level of flexibility that Ian Macleod Distillers require for more efficient risk management, task planning and execution.”