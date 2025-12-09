Bikanervala Expands UK Presence with New Southall Opening

The newly launched Bikanervala Southall site brings together the brand’s established vegetarian menu with advanced kitchen systems designed to maintain quality, efficiency, and food safety across operations.

With its Southall branch now fully open, One of India’s most established vegetarian food brands, Bikanervala has officially expanded its UK footprint, marking the launch of its second restaurant in the country.

Located on King Street, the restaurant began service towards the end of November and has now transitioned into full trading.

The Southall kitchen has been designed to protect the authenticity of Bikanervala’s heritage recipes while integrating modern food-safety procedures, preparation controls, and digital traceability tools.

Manoj, Operations Director at Bikanervala UK, said the completed site demonstrates the company’s approach to sustainable growth.

“Our Southall kitchen represents the pinnacle of what’s possible when you respect heritage while embracing innovation. Every piece of equipment, every process, every system has been designed with one goal: to deliver the exact same taste that has made Bikanervala legendary, but with the consistency, safety, and efficiency that modern diners expect and deserve.”

Established in 1905, Bikanervala has remained fully vegetarian for more than a century, and the Southall site follows this exact operational model, with no meat, fish, or eggs permitted on-site.

Suppliers provide core and speciality ingredients, with certain imported items selected to ensure continuity with the brand’s long-standing culinary standards.

The design of the kitchen prioritises structured workflows, including regulated cooking temperatures, documented food handling, and allergen-management measures.

Ahead of opening, the full team completed comprehensive training, supported by digital systems to manage compliance reporting, ingredient traceability, and operational coordination.

“Our team undergoes over 200 hours of training before they serve their first customer. We don’t just teach recipes — we instill a philosophy. Every team member understands that they’re not just making food; they’re continuing a 119-year legacy.

“That responsibility drives everything we do. When a guest takes their first bite at Bikanervala Southall, they should taste five generations of expertise in every morsel. That’s not just our goal — it’s our guarantee.” Manoj added.

The Southall opening forms part of Bikanervala’s wider global expansion activities. The company has not yet confirmed additional UK openings.

About Bikanervala

What began as a sweet shop in Bikaner, Rajasthan in 1905, the enterprise has grown into one of India’s most beloved culinary institutions. Bikanervala is more than a brand; it is a guardian of tradition and a keeper of recipes that have been refined over five generations.

From the bustling streets of Delhi to the heart of London, Bikanervala has established its standing as the definitive gold standard in vegetarian dining, famous for its sweets, chaats, and authentic North Indian cuisine.

About The Montana Global Group

The Montana Global Group is a UK-based multinational organisation operating across a range of sectors, including hospitality, retail and franchising. The company oversees the UK expansion of Bikanervala as its exclusive franchise partner and is responsible for developing the brand’s long-term growth strategy across the country.