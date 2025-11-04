Award-Winning Wine Specialist Launches ‘The Tasting Studio’ to Make Wine Education Accessible

Wine lovers can now expand their understanding and confidence in wine from home with the launch of The Tasting Studio, a new digital learning space offering friendly, flexible wine education that fits around everyday life.

Developed by celebrated wine educator Anna Spooner, The Tasting Studio breaks away from the formality and elitism often associated with wine courses. Instead, it offers a warm, informal approach designed to make learning enjoyable and approachable for all levels.

The platform lets users discover the world of wine at their own pace, using any device, with content ranging from foundational tasting techniques through to deeper insights into grape varieties and global wine regions.

The platform offers two flexible ways to learn:

Course-only access , (starting at £39). Ideal for those who wish to enjoy the lessons with their own choice of wines (aided by handy shopping lists for major UK retailers), or even simply absorb the knowledge ‘dry’, without any wines, for example on a lunch break.

, (starting at £39). Ideal for those who wish to enjoy the lessons with their own choice of wines (aided by handy shopping lists for major UK retailers), or even simply absorb the knowledge ‘dry’, without any wines, for example on a lunch break. Curated wine tasting packs , (starting at £89 including the pack AND the course). These are expertly paired with the online content and delivered directly to learners’ doors, offering a fully guided tasting experience. They offer a great solution for those wishing to taste in moderation, try previously untried wines for a cheaper price or work great as a gift. This includes 100ml samples of each wine ‘chapter’ within the course, ranging from nine to 14 samples depending on the course. 100ml reflects a generous serve for one, or a tasting sample portion for two people. They can be stored at ambient temperatures for up to 12 months. The state-of-the-art foil packets are more eco-friendly and cost effective than sending glass samples. Further details on the packs are found below.

“I’ve spent a decade on both sides of wine education, as a student as a qualified teacher, and The Tasting Studio is my own way of making learning about wine fun. No exams, no time pressure and an opportunity to enjoy it with people you want to enjoy wine with.” Said founder and lead educator, Anna Spooner. “I’ve worked hard to distil my own knowledge so that the viewer doesn’t have to do the heavy lifting. Wine is supposed to be fun after all.”

Each course combines a series of engaging video lessons, tasting demonstrations, and PDF cheat sheets all with the mission to make it fun and easy. Learners can start and pause anytime, making it ideal for busy schedules or those looking to learn at their own pace.

The Tasting Studio’s launch collection includes a range of introductory and themed courses, with more specialist topics to follow in 2026.

“We’ve designed The Tasting Studio for wine lovers,” added Spooner. “You don’t need prior knowledge, just curiosity. And if you already know a bit, you’ll discover a new layer of appreciation for what’s in your glass.”