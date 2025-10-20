National Apple Day: Cider Makers Honour the Pub as the Beating Heart of British Cider Culture

As the cider apple harvest nears completion, the National Association of Cider Makers (NACM) is celebrating National Apple Day on 21 October by recognising the crucial role pubs play in keeping cider central to Britain’s hospitality scene.

Across the West Midlands, South West, and other cider-making regions, producers are pressing the last of this year’s apples before the harvest concludes in late November. These fruits will be crafted into the wide variety of ciders enjoyed in pubs nationwide—from leading national names to distinctive regional and craft producers that reflect the depth and diversity of the category.

“Every glass of cider starts with an apple, but it’s in the pub that the journey truly comes to life. From growers to cider makers and the thousands of people working in hospitality who bring those pints to customers, our industry works together to deliver great-tasting ciders all year round. National Apple Day is a moment to celebrate that partnership and to recognise the pubs and people who keep cider at the heart of British hospitality.” Mark Hopper, Public Affairs Director, National Association of Cider Makers (NACM).

Cider continues to be a cornerstone of the British pub experience, contributing more than £2 billion annually to the on-trade and supporting around 50,000 jobs within the hospitality sector. It is a category founded on cooperation—linking farming, production, logistics, and service to deliver quality, authenticity, and enjoyment for both venues and consumers.

Cider makers of all sizes have reported strong apple yields and quality this season, offering optimism for the blends that will sustain a robust and varied cider market into next year. Whether from major producers or small local makers, the category continues to deliver innovation, range, and relevance for modern drinkers.

Hopper added, “The connection between orchards, cider makers and pubs is what makes this category so distinctive. Every pint served in a pub tells part of that story, one of people, place and pride.”

Largely produced in the UK, cider is an authentically home-grown industry that works with more than 300 farmers across 15,000 acres of orchards. By partnering with local, regional, and national suppliers, cider makers help sustain British manufacturing, jobs, and rural communities—from the orchard right through to the pub.