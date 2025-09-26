Hospitality Workers Voice Concern as 75% Criticise Labour’s Effect on Industry

According to the results of an online survey carried out on H2 Catering Equipment’s website, over three-quarters of respondents employed in hospitality believe the incoming Labour government has negatively affected their field.

Participants were asked to select their sector and then respond to the question: “Has the Labour government had a positive or negative impact on your industry?”. Among the 1,447 people who took part, dissatisfaction was most evident in hospitality, where 75.5% described Labour’s impact as negative.

Breakdown of results by industry:

Hospitality : 75.5% negative

: 75.5% negative Catering : 67.3% negative

: 67.3% negative Retail : 58.1% negative

: 58.1% negative Public Sector: 52.8% negative

Across all industries surveyed, 67.2% of participants felt the new government has negatively affected their sector, while only 32.8% believed the impact has been positive.

The hospitality industry, already under pressure from rising costs and staffing shortages, appears to be particularly affected. The data suggests that policies introduced in the early days of the new administration, including the increase in employer’s National Insurance contributions, may be causing key concerns for business owners and workers.

“These results reflect a deep sense of concern within the hospitality sector,” said Dale Howard, Director at H2 Catering. “As one of the UK’s most important service industries in the UK, hospitality is often the first to feel the ripple effects of policy changes.”