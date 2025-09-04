Peach Hampers Unveils Personalised Christmas Hamper Collection for 2025

Yorkshire-based gifting specialists Peach Hampers are adding a bespoke touch to the festive season with the launch of their 2025 Christmas hamper collection.

The family-run business has introduced a thoughtfully designed range aimed at helping individuals and organisations express their gratitude in a more personal, meaningful way — moving away from generic gifting.

Trusted by major brands including Jaguar, EE, FedEx, the BBC, and Furniture Village, Peach Hampers has built a strong reputation for delivering premium-quality festive hampers to staff and clients across the UK.

Each hamper is a celebration of indulgence, packed with seasonal favourites from some of Britain’s most respected brands. Carefully curated, the selection includes luxury treats from Cartwright & Butler, Savoursmiths, Monty Bojangles, and Noam Super Premium Beer, with every item chosen for its exceptional quality, craftsmanship, and festive flavour.

Customers can make each gift unique with free in-house branding and personalisation, allowing recipients to feel truly valued. Peach Hampers’ aim is to provide gifts that resonate on a personal level rather than feeling like standard off-the-shelf products.

“Our goal this year has been to create a range that does more than tick boxes,” said Brendan Pallant, Managing Director at Peach Hampers. “It’s been about giving people the option to share gifts that look, feel and taste thoughtful.”

Sustainability also plays a key role in the company’s approach. All hampers are packaged using recyclable and biodegradable materials, and the range includes vegan, gluten-free, and alcohol-free options. To further support environmental initiatives, a tree is planted for every order placed.

The 2025 collection features beautifully presented festive hampers, starting from just £29.99, including creative designs like Tilly’s Christmas Tree Hamper, inspired by the owners’ four-year-old daughter.

Brendan added:

“We wanted to provide gifts that are easy for both individuals and businesses to order, and that people would genuinely enjoy receiving.”

For more details and to explore the full collection, visit www.peachhampers.co.uk.