Experts Share Essential Tips for a Smooth Start to the New School Year

As pupils return to classrooms across the UK, FindTutors, part of the GoStudent network, has released expert advice for parents and students on reducing stress and anxiety at the start of term.

Establishing a Stable School Routine

Early mornings, fatigue, and loss of focus are common challenges in September, says primary teacher and psychopedagogue Nani Conde. She recommends maintaining consistent routines, celebrating small milestones, and keeping open lines of communication with teachers.

Psychologist and coach Sandra Palo suggests using a colourful, interactive timetable to help children feel in control of their schedules. “Routines are not a prison, they’re a map that provides order and confidence,” she explains.

Boosting Focus and Attention

To regain concentration, Palo encourages starting with engaging yet simple activities like puzzles and word searches, while also creating tidy, distraction-free study spaces. “Concentration is like a muscle. If you don’t train it, it weakens. If you exercise it, it grows stronger,” she says.

Conde further recommends family activities such as reading, drawing, and playing board games, alongside short 10-20 minute study sessions with regular breaks.

Managing Anxiety and Nerves

Conde advises parents to highlight the positives of the new academic year — new friendships and opportunities — while introducing calming techniques such as breathing exercises.

“Fears are like traffic lights,” Palo adds. “Sometimes they turn red to make us stop and reflect, but sooner or later they turn green again so we can move forward.”

Building Confidence and Reducing Academic Pressure

Both experts highlight the importance of valuing effort over results, celebrating progress, and easing students into new workloads.

A recent GoStudent and FindTutors study shows that personalised learning and one-to-one tuition can improve not only academic performance but also students’ confidence, leading to smoother transitions.

“Starting the year with additional support – through tutors, mentors or private lessons – reduces uncertainty and builds confidence. In many cases, this early reinforcement is the key to transforming stress into motivation,” says FindTutors CEO Albert Clemente.

According to the WHO’s 2024 report, teenagers increasingly face academic pressure while receiving less family support, with 40% of European teachers calling for emotional wellbeing programmes in schools.

“Students face this month as a period of transition. Routines change, academic and social demands increase, and now they must also adapt to an increasingly digitalised world. Without proper support, it is easy for them to begin the year with insecurity,” concludes Clemente.