Leadership Award for LNC Services Founder Who Champions Fair Pay and Quality Cleaning

In an era when many companies are cutting back, LNC Services is demonstrating that success doesn’t have to come at the expense of people. The London-based cleaning company’s Founder, Christopher Cullen, has been awarded a prestigious Leadership Award for his commitment to ethical business practices and client-focused service.

Specialising in Zones 1 and 2, LNC Services was co-founded by Christopher after leaving a career in the late-night hospitality sector. His goal was to build a cleaning business based on respect, transparency, and exceptional service, prioritising staff wellbeing alongside customer satisfaction.

The company pays its 70+ cleaners the London Living Wage, surpassing the statutory minimum and aligning with the Living Wage Foundation. Employees receive proper training and undergo full background checks, ensuring the highest safety and service standards for clients.

“Happy, fairly paid cleaners do better work, and our clients see the results every day,” said Christopher Cullen. “We wanted to create a business that values people over margins; our team, our customers and their spaces.”

LNC’s personalised approach goes beyond conventional cleaning contracts. Transparent quotes and invoices allow clients to understand exactly what they’re paying for, and direct WhatsApp access to Christopher provides quick, responsive communication. The team also supports clients with thoughtful extras, such as replenishing kitchen supplies and handling parcels outside normal working hours.

Paul Berwick, South of England Business Estates Partner for E-Act Group, praised the service:

“Christopher and his team are honest, reliable and available. Their attention to detail exceeds our expectations.”

Similarly, Edward Morris, CEO of B_Together Nurseries, commented:

“I have worked with Christopher and his team at several of my businesses. They provide consistently good cleaning services at fair rates which make them my go-to.”

With businesses facing tight budgets, rising National Insurance contributions, and ongoing economic pressures, LNC champions premium cleaning as a long-term investment rather than an optional extra. Cullen’s leadership award highlights his belief that clean, well-kept workplaces improve productivity and align with progressive business values.

“Businesses shouldn’t have to choose between value and values,” Christopher said. “We make it simple: transparent pricing, a fair deal for our team and exceptional care for every client.”

For more information, visit www.lnc-services.co.uk.