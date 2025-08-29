Go HR Marks Record Year with Multiple Awards and Exceptional Growth

Go HR, the outsourced HR consultancy founded by Louise Lithgow-Dicker, is celebrating a landmark year, securing seven prestigious industry awards in 2025 alone, including HR Consultancy of the Year and SME HR Director of the Year.

Launched in 2014 from Louise’s dining room table, Go HR has evolved from a one-woman operation into a multi-award-winning consultancy. The company’s success stems from its mission to make top-tier HR expertise accessible, practical, and people-focused for small and medium-sized businesses.

“I wanted to take the jargon and fear out of HR,” said Louise. “We cut through the noise, get straight to the heart of a problem, and empower leaders to create thriving workplaces.”

Far from a traditional HR consultancy, Louise’s authentic and bold approach has shaped the company’s ethos. Known for her warmth, honesty, and no-nonsense style, she explains: “Pass your HR challenges to us, and we’ll take the right steps at the right time. We’re an SME that understands the challenges other SMEs face and are proud to support them.”

With more than 35 years’ HR experience, Louise is a Chartered Fellow of the CIPD (FCIPD), MBTI Practitioner, and NLP Diploma holder. Her career includes senior roles at Vodafone, AstraZeneca, the National Exhibition Group, and Yellow Pages. Today, she leads a specialist team with over 60 years’ combined expertise, delivering practical, people-first solutions and a refreshing perspective on HR.

Clients like Paul Hamilton, MD of Towelrads, speak highly of Go HR’s impact: “Go HR have changed how we approach HR, supporting us as we grow and making a complex part of business easy to manage. Louise and her team are exceptional.”

While Go HR’s reputation and awards continue to grow, Louise remains focused on purpose over accolades.

She added: “Awards are wonderful recognition, but the greatest reward is helping businesses and their people succeed. I started Go HR to take control of my future, and I’m proud we now give that same sense of empowerment to others.”

Go HR continues to redefine outsourced HR services, proving that expertise, empathy, and excellence are the ultimate winning formula.