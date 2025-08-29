Jeremy Price Launches Campaign to Put Print Back at the Heart of Photography

Business leader Jeremy Price, renowned for spearheading the UK launches of iconic brands like Fiskars, Buff headwear, and Gerber’s Bear Grylls outdoor range, has launched a new mission to restore the importance of print in photography, helping families cherish their memories for generations to come.

With a career spanning over 30 years in developing multi-million-pound brands, including transforming Graphistudio UK into a £4 million success story, Price is now focused on coaching photographers to build sustainable, profitable studios that prioritise printed products over digital-only delivery.

“Most of us live our lives on screens, but when you lose someone, it’s printed photographs you reach for, not files in the cloud,” said Price. “I want to help photographers create albums and portraits that become family heirlooms.”

His transition from executive leadership to creative mentoring stems from personal experience, including the loss of his son in 2006. For Price, printed photographs provided solace during times of grief, reinforcing his belief in their lasting emotional value.

Now, through Graphistudio and his consultancy, Price has helped hundreds of photographers elevate their businesses, empowering them to create premium studios that deliver high-quality prints while reshaping the industry’s approach to photography.

“We’ve built an industry obsessed with digital, but legacy lives on in print,” he said. “I’m proving you can run a successful, thriving creative business and still put meaning first.”

His coaching has already changed lives, enabling photographers to achieve financial independence, gain confidence in premium pricing, and create products that endure beyond technology’s limitations.

With an unparalleled 35-year career in brand-building and a strong influence on the photography sector, Jeremy Price is encouraging creatives everywhere to focus on crafting lasting legacies — for themselves and the clients they serve.