New UK Brand Känna Brings Sensory-Friendly Fashion to Children

A Devon mother has turned her family’s lived experience into a revolutionary clothing solution for children with sensory sensitivities. Känna, a brand-new online clothing label, officially launches today, offering stylish yet practical sensory-friendly garments for neurodivergent youngsters.

Founder Katie Lodge was inspired by her daughter Evelyn’s struggles to find clothing she could comfortably wear. “Evelyn had one outfit she could wear comfortably, and it was on repeat every single day,” Katie shares. “Seams, labels, waistbands – everything felt unbearable to her. It wasn’t just about clothing; it was about her quality of life.”

With a vision to change that, Katie collaborated with a team of expert designers and manufacturers to develop Känna’s debut collection. The clothing line combines carefully considered designs with soft, irritation-free fabrics, ensuring children feel comfortable while looking stylish.

What makes Känna different?



Every detail of Känna’s clothing has been meticulously crafted to address the unique needs of children with sensory sensitivities:

Minimal, ultra-soft seams for durability without irritation

for durability without irritation Tagless, screen-printed care labels to eliminate itchy contact

to eliminate itchy contact Soft, breathable organic cotton blends , brushed inside for extra smoothness

, brushed inside for extra smoothness Stretchy, non-restrictive waistbands for ultimate comfort

The inaugural collection, available for children aged 5 to 14, includes short- and long-sleeve tees, A-line skirts, and dresses in a variety of styles and colours. Prices range from £28 to £35, offering a mid-range, high-quality alternative to high-street clothing.



Comfort for all kids – with sustainability built-in



While Känna was born out of a need to support neurodivergent children, its mission extends to all kids. “Let’s normalise comfort and self-care for our children,” Katie says. “Everyone feels better when they’re comfortable, and Känna is here to make that possible for every child.”

Känna is also deeply committed to ethical and sustainable practices. All garments are made from OEKO-TEX or GOTS certified fabrics, responsibly sourced from European mills, and built to last.



A family’s journey, a community’s solution



Katie’s journey to create Känna has been one of love, determination and risk. “This brand was born out of necessity, even desperation,” she shares. “But it’s been created with so much love, and we couldn’t be prouder of what we’ve achieved.”

The Lodge family’s story is one of resilience and innovation, and Känna is set to become a brand that empowers children to feel good in what they wear.



Learn more



For more details about Känna’s story and its sensory-friendly clothing, visit the blog at https://kanna.co.uk/blogs/latest-news-1/sensory-clothing

About Känna



Känna (inspired by the Swedish/Icelandic/Japanese word for “feeling,” “explore,” and “waves”) is a UK-based start-up creating premium children’s clothing that combines sensory-aware design with ethical sustainability. Känna’s mission is to empower all children to feel good in what they wear.