New UK Brand Känna Brings Sensory-Friendly Fashion to Children

A Devon mother has turned her family’s lived experience into a revolutionary clothing solution for children with sensory sensitivities. Känna, a brand-new online clothing label, officially launches today, offering stylish yet practical sensory-friendly garments for neurodivergent youngsters.
Founder Katie Lodge was inspired by her daughter Evelyn’s struggles to find clothing she could comfortably wear. “Evelyn had one outfit she could wear comfortably, and it was on repeat every single day,” Katie shares. “Seams, labels, waistbands – everything felt unbearable to her. It wasn’t just about clothing; it was about her quality of life.”
With a vision to change that, Katie collaborated with a team of expert designers and manufacturers to develop Känna’s debut collection. The clothing line combines carefully considered designs with soft, irritation-free fabrics, ensuring children feel comfortable while looking stylish.
- Minimal, ultra-soft seams for durability without irritation
- Tagless, screen-printed care labels to eliminate itchy contact
- Soft, breathable organic cotton blends, brushed inside for extra smoothness
- Stretchy, non-restrictive waistbands for ultimate comfort
Comfort for all kids – with sustainability built-in
A family’s journey, a community’s solution
Learn more