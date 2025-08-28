Crochet Craze Sweeps the UK as Swindon’s Shani Moore Becomes the Nation’s Creative Icon

Known locally as the Crochet Queen of Swindon, entrepreneur Shani Moore has transformed her lifelong love of crochet into one of the country’s most in-demand creative ventures, arriving just as Britain rediscovers its passion for handmade crafts.
Since opening Creative Crochet by Shani in June 2024 at Studley Grange Craft Village, demand has soared far beyond expectations. In just three months, Shani expanded her shop’s footprint and now hosts three workshops a day, six days a week — each one consistently selling out.
With participants travelling from across the UK and bookings secured until February 2026, combined with more than 100 five-star Google reviews, Shani’s crochet business has rapidly evolved into a national phenomenon.
Another regular, Shelia, added: “I already crocheted, but Shani introduced me to Tunisian crochet, which I didn’t even know existed. It’s such a relaxed place and I’ve met several new friends thanks to her workshops.”
Client Jackie concludes: “I joined Shani’s classes after recovering from kidney cancer surgery, hoping to find something new to focus on. I decided to try Tunisian crochet, and it’s been life-changing — I’ve gained a new skill and made amazing friends along the way. The Wednesday and Thursday sessions are now the highlight of my week. Shani’s patience, kindness, and encouragement have been invaluable for my mental health. I always feel welcome, supported, and truly valued as part of her crochet community.”