Crochet Craze Sweeps the UK as Swindon’s Shani Moore Becomes the Nation’s Creative Icon

Known locally as the Crochet Queen of Swindon, entrepreneur Shani Moore has transformed her lifelong love of crochet into one of the country’s most in-demand creative ventures, arriving just as Britain rediscovers its passion for handmade crafts.

Since opening Creative Crochet by Shani in June 2024 at Studley Grange Craft Village, demand has soared far beyond expectations. In just three months, Shani expanded her shop’s footprint and now hosts three workshops a day, six days a week — each one consistently selling out.

With participants travelling from across the UK and bookings secured until February 2026, combined with more than 100 five-star Google reviews, Shani’s crochet business has rapidly evolved into a national phenomenon.

Her success is part of a much wider trend. According to the Crafts Council , nearly three-quarters of UK adults had purchased craft items in 2019, amounting to 25 million handcrafted objects, with under-35s making up almost a third of those buyers. The wider craft industry contributes an estimated £3.4 billion to the UK economy, and participation continues to climb, with crochet alone welcoming nearly half a million new crafters in the two years to 2019. This resurgence accelerated during the pandemic, when searches for “how to crochet” skyrocketed and retailers such as John Lewis reported a 36% increase in crochet hook sales, while specialist platforms saw orders more than double year-on-year.

The revival has also been fuelled by social media and time spent at home during COVID. On TikTok, #crochet has attracted nearly 15 billion views, while Hobbycraft reports triple-digit growth in searches for crochet kits and patterns. Once seen as a pastime reserved for grandmothers, crochet is now firmly established as a sustainable fashion trend, a mindful hobby, and a creative escape from daily stresses.

Against this backdrop, Shani’s workshops have become about much more than yarn and hooks. They offer laughter, companionship and calm, with participants often leaving not just with new skills but with new friends. One customer, Sian, explained: “I tried to crochet over lockdown and just couldn’t pick it up. At Shani’s workshop something just clicked. Now crochet has given me an outlet, a community, and the chance to create something magical.” Another regular, Shelia, added: “I already crocheted, but Shani introduced me to Tunisian crochet, which I didn’t even know existed. It’s such a relaxed place and I’ve met several new friends thanks to her workshops.” Client Jackie concludes: “I joined Shani’s classes after recovering from kidney cancer surgery, hoping to find something new to focus on. I decided to try Tunisian crochet, and it’s been life-changing — I’ve gained a new skill and made amazing friends along the way. The Wednesday and Thursday sessions are now the highlight of my week. Shani’s patience, kindness, and encouragement have been invaluable for my mental health. I always feel welcome, supported, and truly valued as part of her crochet community.”



Shani’s journey into crochet began at just nine years old, inspired by her grandmother Jessie and her mother June, who patiently passed down their knowledge. Even while raising three children and co-directing a logistics business with her husband in Wiltshire, she never let a day go by without a hook in hand. After moving to Wiltshire permanently in 2014 to be full time carer for both her parents, while working from home doing accounts for her husbands’ business. She continued to nurture her craft, establishing her own business in 2024 and today, as a multi award-winning businesswoman, she is recognised for turning a childhood passion into a flourishing enterprise.

Beyond Studley Grange, Shani also runs a Carers Crochet session at Willowbrook View Care Home, giving carers and residents alike the chance to relax, connect and create. She welcomes participants from age six upwards, is DBS checked, and ensures that no one is left out – whether they are left-handed, complete beginners, or even knitters looking to make the switch.

As the UK’s appetite for handmade crafts continues to grow, Shani’s success embodies the cultural shift. Her workshops tap into the very heart of why crochet is back in fashion: it is mindful, it is social, it is sustainable – and it is here to stay.

Ready to stitch your stress away? You’ll find the Crochet Queen of Swindon at Studley Grange, just off Junction 16 of the M4.